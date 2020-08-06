Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco Will Now Take Place as a Virtual Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Due to the ongoing challenges surrounding COVID-19 and large public gatherings, September’s Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference will now run as a virtual event.

San Francisco, CA, August 06, 2020 --(



All attendance by Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only $499. Register online at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom8.



This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the full support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.



Benefits of SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:



• Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market.

• Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly.

• Exhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations.

• Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionality.



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom8.



Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

14th – 15th September 2020



Proudly sponsored by: Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | PHC Corporation | Plastic Ingenuity | Steris | Sumitomo | Zeon Speciality Materials



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom8



