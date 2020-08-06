Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Launches NavvTrack®, an Enterprise-Class Indoor Navigation & Location Services Platform to Manage Transportation Workflow and Efficiency

Press Releases Navv Systems, Inc. Press Release

Burlington, MA, August 06, 2020 --(



NavvTrack combines a GPS-grade digital twin of the entire hospital, Apple’s Indoor Positioning, and the existing WiFi network to allow dispatchers to communicate with and optimize transports and escort services within the facility. The platform makes all team members location aware – creating a safer and more efficient work environment. By reducing wait times for individual transports, the platform can improve the patient experience and remove friction from the workflows.



“Our initial use-case is tracking throughput and capacity restraints for radiology transport,” Dr. Christoph Wald, chairman of the radiology department, says of NavvTrack. “I expect that we will quickly role the platform out to all transportation & escort teams, environmental services, including housekeeping, as well as supply-chain and central pharmacy. Basically, anyone carrying an issued iPhone at Lahey.”



By utilizing the existing WiFi network and issued iPhones at LHMC, the solution is essentially hardware-free and quick to deploy. “From the time we had an agreement to the time the solution was live, it was weeks, not months,” says Dr. Daniel Siegal, CEO of NSI.



About Navv Systems, Inc.

Dann R. Lemerand

248-417-8603



www.navv-systems.com



