Vouchr Delivers Personalized P2P Money Transfers for Liberty Bank Customers

Allowing mobile app users to express themselves through customizable content

Stamford, CT, August 06, 2020 --



Vouchr’s easy-to-use platform allows Liberty customers to express themselves with an array of highly engaging and media-rich content that can be bundled together with their existing money transfer. Beyond personalizing money for birthdays and holidays, customers can also use payments to communicate with family and friends during times of need by adding thoughtful digital messaging around social distancing, staying home and staying safe, sending money for supplies and more.



Sending money to people you care about should not feel like paying a utility payment. Vouchr gives customers a voice and a simple way to express their feelings, turning a dry financial transaction into a memorable moment that can be shared between two people.



“We see an increasing demand from customers who want to humanize payments that are being sent for life’s most important moments,” explains Suresh Bhat, co-Founder of Vouchr. “We are excited to partner with Liberty Bank to help transform their money transfer experience into meaningful customer interactions.”



Liberty Bank has been working with Payveris, the provider of The MoveMoney Platform(TM), for its core P2P capabilities and was able to leverage an existing partnership between Payveris and Vouchr to be the first bank in the United States to launch Vouchr’s personalization capabilities.



“At Liberty Bank, we proactively look to implement best practices whenever there are opportunities to enhance our customers’ banking experience whether they choose to bank with us in a branch, over the phone or through our online and mobile platforms,” said Barry J. Abramowitz, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer. “Due to our relationships with Vouchr and Payveris, our customers can now express their heartfelt sentiments when they send digital money to a friend or family member.”



For further information, please visit: www.vouchr.tech



About Liberty:

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s oldest bank, with $6.7 billion in assets and 60 banking offices throughout the central, eastern, western and shoreline areas of the state. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, home mortgages, insurance, and investment services. Named "Top Workplace" by the Hartford Courant for eight consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.



About Vouchr:

Led by industry veterans in the gaming industry, Connecticut and Toronto based Vouchr has created the world’s first engagement platform that allows financial institutions to transform their existing transactions into a delightful, personalized and gamified experience. Vouchr's API seamlessly layers on top of existing payment rails and allows partners to monetize their consumer and business money transfers while offering enhanced mobile consumer experiences.



About Payveris:

Frances Subervi

347-247-8255



vouchr.tech



