New in Winona - Jade Community Acupuncture is Now Offering Drive-Up Acupuncture

Winona, MN, August 06, 2020 --(



Client will text the clinic when they are in the reserved parking space just outside of the Winona clinic and sit in the vehicles passenger seat. Clients will be required to wear a mask during treatment. Jade, wearing a protective hospital grade mask, will provide acupuncture services to the client. Client can lean back in the car seat and relax. After 20 minutes, Jade will remove the needles and the client can make their payment. $20-$40 dollars sliding scale, cash or check.



Acupuncture has proven to help relieve stress, depression, despair, anxiety, panic attacks, night terrors, PTSD, mood swings, worry, fear, racing mind, fear of losing control, inability to rest, insomnia, excessive crying and cravings.



Be sure to look at the new hours at the Winona location beginning August 10. Drive-Up available only in Winona during regular JCA clinic hours.



Schedule a appointment for Drive-Up or inside either clinic at: acupuncturewinona.com; phone: 507-312-0621



Hours in Winona are Wed./Thurs. 2-7pm, Fri./Sat. 9-3pm 103 E. 3rd St. Winona, MN



Jade Fang

507-312-0621



acupuncturewinona.com



