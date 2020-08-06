"You Don't Have To Be A Doctor" - Publish Your Purpose Press Book Launch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Publish Your Purpose Press Press Release

Hartford, CT, August 06, 2020 --(



Drawing on years of helping students, Jeffrey introduces his proven nine-step process that provides readers with the necessary tools to navigate the rapidly growing and changing opportunities in the health field. This book will help people on their journey towards finding a fulfilling career path that is aligned with their life values, passions and goals.



As founder of a national non-profit that specializes in connecting college students to hands-on work opportunities in the health field, Jeffrey details multiple examples of previous student’s experiences of finding their right path. Through these stories, he shares important lessons he’s learned and inspires thought-provoking questions in readers about what they truly want in their professional and personal lives.



“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted how essential healthcare and public health are to this country and the world. It is also rapidly changing the nature of health careers and educational paths. My book will help people make more well informed career and educational choices in an uncertain world. I want to empower the next generation of health professionals to be happy and fulfilled, which I believe will positively impact our health and economy.” - Jeffrey Oxendine



With this book being released, it is Jeffrey’s hope to emphasize the importance of dedicating yourself to the path you want, instead of picking a path that you feel obligated to choose. He also wishes to highlight the value of entering the health field and providing life-changing services to the population-especially during COVID-19. This book will serve as a call to action to find your authentic health career



Publication Date: June 4, 2020, 346 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", paperback, US $21.95.



About Jeffrey Oxendine



Jeffrey Oxendine has been an educator, health executive, and consultant, for over 30 years. As an expert, leader, and champion for health workforce and diversity, he is committed to advancing strategies, programs, and policies to build the next generation of health leaders and professionals.



Jeffrey is living out his own authentic health career as an author, speaker, consultant and coach, and as Founder and CEO of Health Career Connection (HCC), a national nonprofit that empowers undergraduate students to pursue health careers. He works with undergraduate students at UC Berkeley to pursue careers in healthcare and public health as a long time faculty member and former Associate Dean. Recently, Jeffrey has served as Co-Director of the California Future Health Workforce Commission, where he was involved in designing a future statewide health workforce strategy for California.



About Publish Your Purpose Press



