Ntune Entertainment Group Set to Release New Mixtape "Definition of a Banger," Summer is Heating Up

Ntune Entertainment Group announces the release of the new mixtape “Definition of a banger” currently seeking airplay, booking, placements and interviews.

Philadelphia, PA, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Philadelphia's Own Independent Music Label Ntune Entertainment Group presents a new hip hop compilation with their latest project "Definition of A Banger." This new album includes songs from two mainstream artist taken from hip hop early in their rise, "Pop Smoke" and "Juice WRLD." These two artists lives were cut short, but their voices and impact was so strong fans continue to push their legacy which lives on through their music. This album also showcases other up and coming independent artist. In Philadelphia, Ntune Entertainment has created a loyal following with their attention to independent artist needs at any budget and relentless ability to put out quality music that does not always have a supportive platform. Ntune Entertainment Group, a shared Independent Label co-operated by NTG & Yung Draw a husband and wife hip hop duo from Philadelphia and Chester, PA. "Philadelphia's Power Couple" have appeared on many websites, a billboard on 69th street in Philadelphia and on several radio stations and artist platforms throughout their 10 years or more In entertainment industry. Currently in 2020, this artist's friendly label hits fans with "Definition of A Banger" the perfect addition to any hip-hop collection. "Definition of a Banger" will be available on Ntune Entertainment Group's official website and several mixtape sites.NTG & Yung Draw are a Hip-Hop Duo that have been making waves on the Philadelphia scene since 2011. NTG is an artist, freelance graphic designer, and deejay who met Yung Draw, an artist and singer on the Philadelphia music scene. The two teamed up in love & hip hop & began making music that deals with relationships, politics, sociology, and economic disparity.Ntune Entertainment Group's artists, NTG & Yung Draw have performed with and or opened for Tone Trump, Legendary Hip Hop artist Kurtis Blow, DJ Too Tuff of The Tuff Crew, Hip Hop Artist Cyhi The Prince signed to Kanye West's GOOD MUSIC & DEF JAM Recordings, and many other notable performers. In March of 2017, Philadelphia's Power Couple co-produced an Independent Showcase with Air It Out Radio featuring DJ Drewski of Love & Hip Hop New York & Hot 97.The couple has also been featured in XXL Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly Magazine, The Hype Magazine, Up Next Magazine & Street Motivation Magazine. They have been featured on popular hip-hop sites like Hip Hop Dx, La Wire, Ny Weekly, The Music Observer, Music Industry Weekly This Is 50, All Hip Hop, Hip Hop Since 1987, Hip Hop Vibe & others. They have also been on the radio with Coast 2 Coast , 98.5 FM Most Slept On Radio, 98.5 FM The Wire, Cali's Best Radio Show, The Magnetic Mixtape, Air It Out Radio, Gloca Wear Radio, The Real Deal Radio & many more.

