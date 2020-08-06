Press Releases Project Paws Alive Press Release

Receive press releases from Project Paws Alive: By Email RSS Feeds: Southern Pines Police K9s Receive Donation of Body Armor and Heat Monitoring Systems

Southern Pines, NC, August 06, 2020 --(



The vests were anonymously sponsored by a donor from Texas and are embroidered with “Gifted by Axel Von Nordosten” in homage to the donor’s beloved German Shepherd.



The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1400.00. Each vest is custom made and fit to each individual K9 and has a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 2-3 lbs. There is an estimated 50,000 law enforcement and military K9s throughout the United States.



Project Paws Alive also awarded the Southern Pines K9 unit three ACE K9 Watchdog Hot n’ Pop Pro vehicle systems including installation, totaling $10,000. The K9 vehicle systems alert for high heat vehicle cabin temperatures and monitor for smoke, carbon, fire, and engine stall. The system provides warning notifications before the danger and alarm happens. This system also makes automatic corrective actions to ensure the safety of the K9 inside the vehicle while providing real-time updates to the handler’s smart phone.



Project Paws Alive, Inc. is a nationwide 501c (3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement, military, and related agencies throughout the United States.



For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please email Admin@ProjectPawsAlive.org. Project Paws Alive, Inc. provides information, K9 unit lists, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.ProjectPawsAlive.org or mailed to 1193 SE Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Suite 289, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. Southern Pines, NC, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Southern Pines Police Department’s three K9s have received custom bullet and stab protective vests through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Project Paws Alive, Inc.The vests were anonymously sponsored by a donor from Texas and are embroidered with “Gifted by Axel Von Nordosten” in homage to the donor’s beloved German Shepherd.The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1400.00. Each vest is custom made and fit to each individual K9 and has a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 2-3 lbs. There is an estimated 50,000 law enforcement and military K9s throughout the United States.Project Paws Alive also awarded the Southern Pines K9 unit three ACE K9 Watchdog Hot n’ Pop Pro vehicle systems including installation, totaling $10,000. The K9 vehicle systems alert for high heat vehicle cabin temperatures and monitor for smoke, carbon, fire, and engine stall. The system provides warning notifications before the danger and alarm happens. This system also makes automatic corrective actions to ensure the safety of the K9 inside the vehicle while providing real-time updates to the handler’s smart phone.Project Paws Alive, Inc. is a nationwide 501c (3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement, military, and related agencies throughout the United States.For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please email Admin@ProjectPawsAlive.org. Project Paws Alive, Inc. provides information, K9 unit lists, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.ProjectPawsAlive.org or mailed to 1193 SE Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Suite 289, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. Contact Information Project Paws Alive

Karen Caprio

772-204-2877



projectpawsalive.org

Admin@ProjectPawsAlive.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Project Paws Alive