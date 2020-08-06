Press Releases IPGARD INC (SMARTAVI) Press Release

Receive press releases from IPGARD INC (SMARTAVI): By Email RSS Feeds: IPGARD Launches DPMST Series DisplayPort Secure KVM Switches with Multiple Stream Transport (MST) Support on July 30, 2020

North Las Vegas, NV, August 06, 2020 --(



The IPGARD DisplayPort MST Secure KVM switches allow users to control KVM (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) operation on up to 4 computers with up to 2 HDMI displays using only single DisplayPort input connections. It features mechanical, electrical and optical signal isolation to prevent hacking and data leakage in environments where security is paramount.



With the Secure DPMST Switch, all data relays are controlled by inverted signals, shielding connections from outside intrusion thereby forcing each connection to work one at a time. Each port uses its own isolated data channel and features non-reprogrammable ROM to better protect the switch’s functions. Better yet, the DPMST offers the highest possible security when accessing classified and public networks over the internet through these isolated connections. By isolating connections between networks, the DPMST ensures no data is leaked between secure ports and the outside world.



This new solution is able to take full advantage of the MST (Multi Stream Transport) technology by reducing the number of cables needed to connect to a PC. IPGARD introduces the first in market secure KVM switch series with integrated MST Technology. IPGARD, an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of secure solutions, announced new additions to their line of secure KVM switches:



The DPMST series secure DisplayPort KVM switches include MST (Multi Stream Transport) technology which reduces the amount of cables needed. Available in 2 or 4 Port configurations with or without a CAC port.



Arrange Multiple HDMI 4K@30Hz Ultra HD Displays for your workstation over a single DisplayPort connection. Increase your productivity by easily expanding your workspace doubling your screen space with just one DisplayPort input. Upgrade your workspace without needing a new graphics cards, the DPMST KVM switch allows you to save time, space, and money by outputting two separate Ultra HD (4k@30hz) video streams from just one DisplayPort input.



About IPGARD



Specializing in the development and manufacturing of cyber-security solutions, IPGARD is a BAA-compliant American innovator of cutting-edge digital protection products including KVM switches, extenders, and fiber optic technology products.



For more information visit our web site www.ipgard.com North Las Vegas, NV, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IPGARD has become the leading innovator in Secure KVM Switches solutions and continues to expand its line with their latest NIAP Approved Series. IPGARD has just released a new solution to its already impressive portfolio, DisplayPort Secure Kipgard.com/VM Switches with Multi Stream Transport, or MST, support. This allows two separate HDMI Ultra HD (4K@30Hz) video output signals to be generated from just a single DisplayPort input connection.The IPGARD DisplayPort MST Secure KVM switches allow users to control KVM (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) operation on up to 4 computers with up to 2 HDMI displays using only single DisplayPort input connections. It features mechanical, electrical and optical signal isolation to prevent hacking and data leakage in environments where security is paramount.With the Secure DPMST Switch, all data relays are controlled by inverted signals, shielding connections from outside intrusion thereby forcing each connection to work one at a time. Each port uses its own isolated data channel and features non-reprogrammable ROM to better protect the switch’s functions. Better yet, the DPMST offers the highest possible security when accessing classified and public networks over the internet through these isolated connections. By isolating connections between networks, the DPMST ensures no data is leaked between secure ports and the outside world.This new solution is able to take full advantage of the MST (Multi Stream Transport) technology by reducing the number of cables needed to connect to a PC. IPGARD introduces the first in market secure KVM switch series with integrated MST Technology. IPGARD, an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of secure solutions, announced new additions to their line of secure KVM switches:The DPMST series secure DisplayPort KVM switches include MST (Multi Stream Transport) technology which reduces the amount of cables needed. Available in 2 or 4 Port configurations with or without a CAC port.Arrange Multiple HDMI 4K@30Hz Ultra HD Displays for your workstation over a single DisplayPort connection. Increase your productivity by easily expanding your workspace doubling your screen space with just one DisplayPort input. Upgrade your workspace without needing a new graphics cards, the DPMST KVM switch allows you to save time, space, and money by outputting two separate Ultra HD (4k@30hz) video streams from just one DisplayPort input.About IPGARDSpecializing in the development and manufacturing of cyber-security solutions, IPGARD is a BAA-compliant American innovator of cutting-edge digital protection products including KVM switches, extenders, and fiber optic technology products.For more information visit our web site www.ipgard.com Contact Information IPGARD INC ( SMARTAVI)

albert cohen

702-800-0005



ipgard.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IPGARD INC (SMARTAVI)