InstaThread, a Children's Clothing Marketplace, Pledges to Match Vendors Sales Up to Ten Dollars in Effort to Help Businesses Affected by the Coronavirus

After talking with many of its users InstaThread has decided to match new users first sales up to $10. This may not be enough to keep a businesses doors open, but this show of support is nevertheless helpful as small business revenue continues to decline. Indianapolis, IN, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- InstaThread is an online marketplace focused on the sale of new and gently used children's clothing and accessories. InstaThread is itself a small business and has not been unaffected by the recent pandemic.Many of the website's vendors and community members own brick and mortar businesses which have had to close during this difficult time. After an overwhelming show of support from these business owners InstaThread has pledged to take their part in helping them through this difficult time.After talking with many of its users InstaThread has decided to match new users first sales up to $10. This may not be enough to keep a businesses doors open, but this show of support is nevertheless helpful as small business revenue continues to decline.