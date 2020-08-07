Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Digital Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Release 60 of Digital HRMS Announced by The Digital Group

The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the launch of Release 60 of its HR Software product Digital HRMS in July, 2020.

Princeton, NJ, August 07, 2020 --(



The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.



What’s New in Release 60



· More bookmarks added to the leave & WFH application section.



· Prefix limit increased for Leave Code & Employee Code.



· Addition of the Employee Email ID field to Login page.



· Introduction of new reports.



· More features added to the Pre-Onboarding section.



· Redesign of pages in the Recruitment module.



With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



About Digital HRMS



Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to sales@thedigitalgroup.com.



About The Digital Group: The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Princeton, NJ, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the launch of Release 60 of its HR Software product Digital HRMS in July, 2020 and it is about new updates and functionalities added to the Recruitment and Leave & Attendance modules.The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.What’s New in Release 60· More bookmarks added to the leave & WFH application section.· Prefix limit increased for Leave Code & Employee Code.· Addition of the Employee Email ID field to Login page.· Introduction of new reports.· More features added to the Pre-Onboarding section.· Redesign of pages in the Recruitment module.With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.About Digital HRMSDigital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to sales@thedigitalgroup.com.About The Digital Group: The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Digital Group