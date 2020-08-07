Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from eRevMax Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: eRevMax Witnesses Surge in Demand for Summer Travel in Norway and Healthy Recovery for UK Hotels

Advance bookings are now higher than pre-COVID level, reaching almost 120% in July, keeping January booking numbers as base, for our partner hotels in Norway, while UK saw a huge jump to almost 75% showing extremely positive sentiment among bookers.

eRevMax continues to provide seamless connectivity and business intelligence solutions to thousands of hotels worldwide. It is constantly monitoring booking data across geographies. The company plans to publish country reports for key markets to showcase relevant booking trends and traveller expectations for hotels to use and rebuild their distribution strategies. London, United Kingdom, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The current pandemic has emerged as the biggest challenge for the global hotel industry. Even as recovery begins, it is slow in most regions and varies drastically between countries. eRevMax has been tracking reservation trends for its connected properties since the beginning of the pandemic and has witnessed a sharp fall in recent months, which is now slowly reversing.Holding January 2020 as constant and computing the % change across the following months, this report reflects the reservation trends, based on data processed by eRevMax for its client hotels worldwide.Norway – Huge surge for Summer TravelNorway closed its border to all non-residents on March 16. The Scandinavian country, which has been quick to implement one of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe, has been able to keep the spread of coronavirus in control. While domestic travel remained possible, the authorities strongly advised against all but essential travel.Earlier in July, Norway opened its borders for EU citizens for summer travel. The reopening announcement met with a surge in bookings. We have witnessed advance bookings are now higher than pre-Covid level, reaching almost 120% in July, for our partner hotels in Norway.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany and the Netherlands are among the most important markets for the Norwegian tourism industry, with 1 in 3 tourists in the summer coming from either of these two countries."We have been in this industry for almost two decades and have witnessed the resilience of the hospitality sector over the years. It is very reassuring to see this revival in demand amidst a pandemic situation. People are embracing travel again as witnessed from the sharp growth in advance booking numbers. There would be caution and changes in customer expectation, however, traveller confidence is gradually building up and that is very encouraging for travel businesses,” commented Udai Singh Solanki, Co-CEO & CTO, eRevMax.United Kingdom – A healthy recoveryThe UK witnessed its sharpest drop in reservations in April and May when the country was reeling under the virus attack. As the Government announced country-wide lockdown, reservations fell sharply. Compared to January 2020, our systems processed only 3% of the number of bookings in April and only 7% in May.As things are starting to improve in Britain, travel confidence is returning. In June, the number of bookings processed improved to 20.6% of January, and in July, it took a huge jump to almost 75% showing extremely positive sentiment among bookers.eRevMax continues to provide seamless connectivity and business intelligence solutions to thousands of hotels worldwide. It is constantly monitoring booking data across geographies. The company plans to publish country reports for key markets to showcase relevant booking trends and traveller expectations for hotels to use and rebuild their distribution strategies. Contact Information eRevMax International

Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

6th Floor, Aldgate Tower

2 Leman Street

London E1 8F



