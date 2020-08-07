Rejoice and be “Glad In It:” MTS' Chris Bender Debuts at #3 on Billboard Gospel Singles Sales Chart

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

With the #3 debut of his July 24th single, “Glad In It,” the Boston native eclipses the success of his last single, “The Blood Song,” which hit #22.

Boston, MA, August 07, 2020 --



“We are beyond excited about this news,” said Michael Stover of MTS, Chris Bender’s publicist. “Chris deserves this so much. He’s such a talented, hard working artist, and he gives all glory to God…a very humble man. Congrats Chris!”



Listen to “Glad In It” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/31ggunu9QSw6hojlmAIjc2?si=W-XanRa1S72YHlvqj10AIQ



Chris Bender is currently booking virtual concerts, interviews and worship services.



About Chris Bender: Born in Stoughton, Massachusetts and raised by his mother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Christopher Bender was surrounded by a loving and God-fearing environment. With a foundation built on the love of God, Chris grew up watching his family serve and operate in ministry. At the age of seven, Chris felt compelled to know Christ as his personal savior. At the age of thirteen, it was revealed to Chris that his purpose was to minister through worship, leading Chris to where he is today, sharing the love and gospel of Christ to the world.



Chris has been privileged to minister alongside some of Gospel’s most influential such as Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, JJ Hairston, Fred Hammond, and Israel Houghton just to name a few. He has also been favored to work with Rashad McPherson (Featured on “You’ll Live, Not Die,” 2015), Ayana McDonald, David Altenor (Featured on “We Praise You”, 2015), Amante Lacey (Featured on “Alive,” 2016), and Matthew Greaves (featured on “Great is Yahweh,” 2017). He was also recognized for winning the 2014 “Artist of the Year” Angelic Award in the winter of 2014 and “Best New Single” Eddy Award in the winter of 2019 for his first single, “More of You.”



https://www.iamchrisbender.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ChrisBenderMusic/

