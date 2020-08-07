Nobel Systems Publishes White Paper Discussing Critical Use of Smart Water Utility Technology

Data is critical to understanding and managing a water utility's assets during normal times and during times of crisis such as the pandemic that faces the world today. The white paper, "A Guide to Water Utility Management Software," by Nobel Systems, discusses the latest technologies and the newest water utility management software systems to help water and wastewater plant and utility managers maintain operations in critical times and during normal operating periods.

San Bernardino, CA, August 07, 2020 --(



Knowing what technology is available to water utility managers and wastewater plant operators and how to use it is key to navigating complex systems. It is also key to effectively managing personnel and customers during periods of crisis and in normal times.



Having real-time data at their fingertips gives managers and operators the ability to know what is happening within a water utility's infrastructure and where key personnel is located during any given time, especially during a crisis.



GIS data offers insights to a systems operating health, and real-time business intelligence and IoT provide managers the ability to contact customers during emergencies.



Nobel Systems white paper discusses the various aspects of how technology, specifically utility management software, is critical to the success of water utility and wastewater operations during normal times and in times of crisis.



Download the white paper here: https://bit.ly/utilitysoftware or at http://NobelSystemsBlog.com San Bernardino, CA, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nobel Systems has published the white paper, "A Guide to Water Utility Management Software" that covers the latest technologies and software available to water utilities and wastewater treatment plants.Knowing what technology is available to water utility managers and wastewater plant operators and how to use it is key to navigating complex systems. It is also key to effectively managing personnel and customers during periods of crisis and in normal times.Having real-time data at their fingertips gives managers and operators the ability to know what is happening within a water utility's infrastructure and where key personnel is located during any given time, especially during a crisis.GIS data offers insights to a systems operating health, and real-time business intelligence and IoT provide managers the ability to contact customers during emergencies.Nobel Systems white paper discusses the various aspects of how technology, specifically utility management software, is critical to the success of water utility and wastewater operations during normal times and in times of crisis.Download the white paper here: https://bit.ly/utilitysoftware or at http://NobelSystemsBlog.com