Malak Jewelers Celebrates 40 Years of Business

Charlotte, NC, August 07, 2020 --



Malak Jewelers began in the imagination of a 14-year-old Egyptian boy named Asaad Malak. He began learning about the jewelry industry from his father at a young age, and in 1980, he moved to Westchester County, New York where he worked in New York’s world-famous Diamond District and opened his first retail jewelry store. He later relocated the business to Charlotte, North Carolina’s Arboretum Shopping Center, where the store has continued to thrive ever since.



“I am so grateful and appreciative to be where we are today as a business,” said Malak. “I truly love what I do. I don’t think of myself as a diamond salesperson, but rather, I help people find what will become a family heirloom or a beautiful piece of jewelry that they will cherish for life. It really is my greatest joy.”



Malak Jewelers strives to provide their customers with the best of the best, which is why they are proud to partner with Forevermark, a brand from the De Beers group, the world’s leading diamond company. Malak Jewelers is one of 40 jewelry stores nationwide to carry the prestigious Black Label Collection and the only jeweler in the Carolinas to become a Forevermark Carat Club member, one of the highest honors granted by De Beers.



Even after 40 years of business, Malak and his team at Malak Jewelers still abide by the attitude that they are “consultants and advisors, not salespeople.” They invite everyone who enters through their door to “come as a customer and leave as a friend.”



Malak Jewelers will be hosting an in-store celebration all week featuring refreshments, hors d'oeuvres and up to 50% off storewide.



Contact Information Malak Jewelers

Asaad Malak

704-341-1188

malakjewelers.com

Asaad Malak

704-341-1188



malakjewelers.com



