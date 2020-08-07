Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wilmington Eye Press Release

Wilmington Eye Breaks Ground on New Surgery Center

Locally owned medical practice breaks ground on new surgery center aimed at reducing healthcare costs for patients.

Wilmington, NC, August 07, 2020



According to North Carolina Health News, every state in the country is seeing healthcare costs grow at a rate much faster than income, with North Carolinians spending a greater share of their money on healthcare costs compared to the national average. These high and rising health care costs are often associated with “increased psychosocial distress, lower adherence, and higher mortality,” states a study published in the North Carolina Medical Journal.



With the opening of Wilmington Eye Surgery Center, ophthalmic specialty procedures such as cataract surgery, cancer reconstructions and strabismus surgery will be performed in the outpatient surgery center, providing patients with excellent value through high-quality outcomes and lower costs of care. On average, patients can expect to see up to 40% in reduced healthcare fees, particularly on ophthalmic procedures such as cataract surgery. The community is also expected to see an increase in availability for vision-related procedures, shorter wait times and more direct access to care. The new Wilmington Eye Surgery Center, set to open November 2021, is also expected to provide 26 additional jobs.



“At Wilmington Eye we strive to provide the highest quality care to our patients of New Hanover County and the surrounding areas. As the need for ophthalmic surgery grows, Wilmington Eye Surgery Center will provide improved access to care as well as significant cost savings for patients. With construction underway, our anticipation grows as we look forward to providing these benefits in a facility that is dedicated to ophthalmic procedures and that uses the latest technology to maximize patient outcomes,” said Dr. Samantha Watson, ophthalmic surgeon and partner at Wilmington Eye.



As the population continues to age and healthcare costs remain on the rise, Wilmington Eye Surgery Center is positioned to increase access to in-demand ophthalmic specialty procedures while passing on important costs savings to patients.



To learn more about Wilmington Eye and its commitment to exceptional patient care, visit www.wilmingtoneye.com.



Miranda Perales

910-763-3601



https://www.wilmingtoneye.com/



