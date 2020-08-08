CBC Searchlight 2020 Top 100 Artist Brenda MacIntyre Hosts Event on Racism, Resilience and Conscious BIPOC Music

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Medicine Song Woman Creations Press Release

Toronto, Canada, August 08, 2020



August 19, 20, 21 and 25, online (from Toronto Canada) – Brenda MacIntyre aka Medicine Song Woman will host a livestreamed event “The Power of Conscious Music: Reflections on Racism, Resilience & Re-Awakening” featuring gifted prominent BIPOC and white Canadian conscious musicians in conversation and on the virtual stage.



BIPOC conscious music comes from struggle, grief, trauma, resilience and a deep place in the soul, making it especially cathartic and, ironically, inclusive, during this pandemic that has hit BIPOC folks hardest. It’s no coincidence that Black and Indigenous music have become popular with people who have experienced loss or trauma - and that’s all of us right now. The seeds of resilience and human harmony are implicit within the music.



Conscious BIPOC music brings people together and can help them rewire their brain for resilience. “I got the idea to bring together the producer and artists involved with my latest release 'Picking Up the Pieces' to share their experience and expertise with racism, resilience and conscious music,” the Toronto-based artist said. MacIntyre’s music comes from, and was designed for, grief and trauma. “It’s like I made this album for a pandemic without realizing it,” the she said.



“The Power of Conscious Music: Reflections on Racism, Resilience & Re-Awakening” will be held online. Tickets available here: https://medicinesongwoman.com/power-of-conscious-music starting on Thursday August 6. Tickets include an interactive discussion series with BIPOC and white Conscious Musicians and a virtual dance party. VIP ticket upgrades are also available and the first 100 are free. Once they’re gone, it’s still only $20 for the virtual After-Party with an exclusive private screening premiere, video replays of the whole event, and an artist Q&A with guest speakers.



All the featured musicians either played on Brenda MacIntyre’s latest album Picking Up the Pieces, or backed Brenda at the 2019 CD release party. Produced by Juno Award winner Errol Starr Francis, it features renowned BIPOC and white musicians. Imagine Buffy Ste. Marie, Erykah Badu and Sade jamming out a smooth conscious roots reggae hip hop remix with melodic healing vibes and hand drumming, and you have a taste.



MacIntyre’s music and voice have brought instant healing and relief to thousands of people worldwide, so this event ends with a musical tribute to all affected by grief, loss and this pandemic.



“It offers healing, movement and freedom. The lyrics are already repeating in my mind. Phrases like ‘I got to be me, love is all that matters, living past the limits.’ I can feel them reminding me, inviting me, offering me a whole new way.” – Amanda Perrone, RISE



