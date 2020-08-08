Systweak Revamps Check Data Usage Android App



Save yourself from making unnecessary monthly mobile data expenses.

Jaipur, India, August 08, 2020 --(



Check Data Usage as the name implies helps keep a check on both Wi-Fi and mobile data consumption. It makes managing mobile data usage easy and helps save on monthly phone data bills. Further, the app allows users to set data limits and get usage notifications when the set limit is surpassed. It also differentiates between the data consumption done via mobile and Wi-Fi.



New features worth mentioning are:



New Intuitive User Interface



Faster and Upgraded Engine



Internet Speed Test Module



Quick Data Usage Calculation



“Data is important to stay connected but saving on monthly mobile data bills is also important. One big way to save is to change mobile habits and reduce mobile data consumption. Check Data Usage is already helping Android users achieve this. And now with two new features added to it, limiting mobile data, knowing the speed of the internet, and calculating data usage will be easy. This will help save on mobile data bill and decide the best plan to use,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“We are constantly working towards making our apps better and useful for users. Now people can check their internet speed, get data consumption details easily and quickly without any problem. With the help of the new interface, data will be managed effortlessly and users can stay away from unnecessary expenses,” says Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development, Systweak Software.



Check Data Usage for Android helps in real-time mobile and Wi-Fi data usage monitoring. Alongside it helps set usage alerts, works with any plan, provides separate information about cellular and Wi-Fi data usage.



For more details, please visit the Google Play Store page for Check Data Usage.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.checkdatausage&hl=en_US



About the Company:



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



