Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SkyVPN Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from SkyVPN Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: SkyVPN Upgrades Servers to Better Tackle Surging Demands Amid TikTok Ban Reports

Sunnyvale, CA, August 08, 2020 --(



According to figures of Google Trends, the volume of the search term "vpn for TikTok" surged dramatically in the past week with TikTok ban fears spreading. SkyVPN, one of the most popular VPN service providers, recently announced the release of the app's upgraded version with the performance of servers optimized around stability and security. Triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing practice in online learning and remote work, the VPN app has seen a constant and high-speed increase in the number of downloads and active users over the past few months.



During the quarantine time started earlier this year, many people, especially young people, turned to the micro-video producing and sharing platform TikTok for entertainment and reducing spiritual isolation. The hint of an imminent ban with concerns over national security becomes a barrier for advertisers, video creators and TikTok enthusiastic to continue the existing commercial loop on the platform. Meanwhile, the growing awareness of personal data protection and cybersecurity also led to more people pursuing VPN services.



A VPN works as a virtual connection, which creates a secure connection between users' devices and the internet. The private network allows users to send online data traffic via an encrypted and secure connection to an external server rather than an internet service provider so that online privacy and anonymity are under an extra layer of protection.



"The upgraded version is developed to keep up with the recent surge in demand, in which we further optimized connection efficiency and security of servers," said a spokesperson of SkyVPN. "To develop and deliver the most trusted service is the spiritual source of our efforts and progress."



"From a positive perspective, the recent issues related to the popular social media app could become a turning point for Generation-Z internet users to pay more attention and address cybersecurity risks," he commented.



To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/



About SkyVPN

SkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and stable online experience at no cost. SkyVPN's unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/. Sunnyvale, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Platform creators and users of TikTok, the fast-growing video-sharing app, are looking more closely at the latest updates on the app's potential shutdown or instability around a sudden sale. As potential TikTok ban issues are starting to get even more heated up, the uncertainty and worries led to a huge spike in people looking for virtual private networks (VPN) to find a possible alternative solution.According to figures of Google Trends, the volume of the search term "vpn for TikTok" surged dramatically in the past week with TikTok ban fears spreading. SkyVPN, one of the most popular VPN service providers, recently announced the release of the app's upgraded version with the performance of servers optimized around stability and security. Triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing practice in online learning and remote work, the VPN app has seen a constant and high-speed increase in the number of downloads and active users over the past few months.During the quarantine time started earlier this year, many people, especially young people, turned to the micro-video producing and sharing platform TikTok for entertainment and reducing spiritual isolation. The hint of an imminent ban with concerns over national security becomes a barrier for advertisers, video creators and TikTok enthusiastic to continue the existing commercial loop on the platform. Meanwhile, the growing awareness of personal data protection and cybersecurity also led to more people pursuing VPN services.A VPN works as a virtual connection, which creates a secure connection between users' devices and the internet. The private network allows users to send online data traffic via an encrypted and secure connection to an external server rather than an internet service provider so that online privacy and anonymity are under an extra layer of protection."The upgraded version is developed to keep up with the recent surge in demand, in which we further optimized connection efficiency and security of servers," said a spokesperson of SkyVPN. "To develop and deliver the most trusted service is the spiritual source of our efforts and progress.""From a positive perspective, the recent issues related to the popular social media app could become a turning point for Generation-Z internet users to pay more attention and address cybersecurity risks," he commented.To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/About SkyVPNSkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and stable online experience at no cost. SkyVPN's unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/. Contact Information SkyVPN Inc.

Teresa Gao

640-670-0722



https://www.skyvpn.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SkyVPN Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend