Silva Construction Supports "Set a Good Example" Campaign

Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a residential and commercial remodeling company operating out of Southern California, urges support for the humanitarian campaign “Set A Good Example” from The Way to Happiness Foundation. The Foundation stands for uplifting moral values, including: “...helping school-age children develop positive standards for right and wrong conduct - standards they can use to chart successful futures.” Silva Construction has supported the Foundation in its activities and is newly urging similar organizations to come forward and contribute to this campaign as a positive force for change in their community.The construction and remodeling company is newly encouraging support and peaceful activity to promote the aims of the “Set A Good Example.” It encourages companies to get involved and find ways to make only positive and peaceful impacts in their community. An outline of the aims of the campaign can be found here: https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/programs/set-a-good-example.htmlIn a recent statement, Dave Silva, owner of Silva Construction, said: “We understand these are difficult times. There are many concerns for health, many concerns for moral choices. And there is a lot of distrust and unrest. That is why we consider it more important than ever to get behind positive movements to make things better. This is an organization we greatly admire and consider to be a force for good. We are honored to support this humanitarian organization.”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

