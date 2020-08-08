California Construction Company Wraps Up a Home Addition/Remodel

Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

San Pedro, CA, August 08, 2020 --



The remodeling project began in early 2019, at the time requiring that the family live in one part of the house while the addition to the home was created, and concurrent to parts of the house being renovated. From brand new tiling in the bathrooms, new cabinetry, rewiring and rerouting of electric and plumbing throughout the rooms, a complete re-roofing, etc., extending to nearly every aspect of the property. Now that extensive effort has come to a close, with the home’s renovation being finally completed this summer.



Dave Silva, owner of the company, had the following to say: “It’s always very rewarding to come to the end of a large project like this. The real reward is seeing the satisfaction of the homeowners to realize the vision of their home has become a reality. From large to small, any project we do is with that purpose in mind of bringing the ideal of someone’s home closer to the reality. We’re very pleased to have helped bring off another one.”



San Pedro, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction, a Construction and Remodeling Company in Southern California, recently brought a job to a close for a homeowner in Hermosa Beach. The construction project consisted of a remodeling the home, as well as a two story addition to the property. Silva Construction's construction and remodeling experts have over 40 years of experience in remodeling homes in the Southern California area.

The remodeling project began in early 2019, at the time requiring that the family live in one part of the house while the addition to the home was created, and concurrent to parts of the house being renovated. From brand new tiling in the bathrooms, new cabinetry, rewiring and rerouting of electric and plumbing throughout the rooms, a complete re-roofing, etc., extending to nearly every aspect of the property. Now that extensive effort has come to a close, with the home's renovation being finally completed this summer.

Dave Silva, owner of the company, had the following to say: "It's always very rewarding to come to the end of a large project like this. The real reward is seeing the satisfaction of the homeowners to realize the vision of their home has become a reality. From large to small, any project we do is with that purpose in mind of bringing the ideal of someone's home closer to the reality. We're very pleased to have helped bring off another one."

Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California's South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas.

