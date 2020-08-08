Private Placement Markets to Opens Its Correspondent Banking Platform on Monday

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the firm will open its Correspondent Banking Platform to NMLS Registered Mortgage Brokers, Chartered Banks and New Independent Consultants on Monday, August 10, 2020. The program will be for all products and services offered by the Private Placement Markets, including PPM Loans (www.PPMLoans.com), Fixed Income Mortgage & Home Value Protection (www.EquityLockResidential.com & www.EquityLockCommercial.com) and the investment banking solutions associated with the Private Placement Debt Market (www.PPMDebt.com) & the Private Placement Equity Markets (www.PPMEquity.com).“I am excited with this evolution to our products and services, and I feel it can be and will be a paradigm shift to what was a very old and repetitive industry. The last five years have held many changes to investing, capital markets, peer-to-peer lending and alternative trading platforms, but these changes only affected small segments of the industry. I think this can truly become a new frontier for lending, for institutional investing, for new primary and secondary markets, and it just opens the door to new alternatives that may in the very near future become the norm.”The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



