New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Press Release

NJCTS Announces Program of Webinars for Fall


NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disoders provides free educational webinars for medical professionals, parents and educators.

Somerville, NJ, August 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) has announced their remaining webinars for the year featuring topics of interest for parents of children with mental health disorders and other learning or social special needs.

August 12: Assistive Technology to Help with Anxiety with Matt Dennion, tech guru and teacher at Burlington County Special Services School District

August 26: In These Uncertain Times: Returning to School in an Age of Anxiety with W. Eric Deibler, M.S Ed., Psy.D, Burlington County Special Services School District

September 30: Suicide Prevention in Teens with Wendy Sefcik, child mental health and suicide prevention advocate, and Maureen A. Brogan, LPC, ACS, DRCC, Program Manager, Traumatic Loss Coalitions for Youth

October 21: Cognitive Behavioral Intervention Therapy (CBIT) with Graham Hartke, Psy.D., Tourette Syndrome Clinic Director at Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology

November 11: Ask the Neurologist with Michael Rubenstein, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology at Penn Medicine and Attending Physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

December 2: Neurodevelopmental Conditions and Anxiety: Common Causes and Effective Solutions with Christopher Lynch, Ph.D., Program Coordinator at the Pediatric Behavioral Medicine Department at Goryeb Children’s Hospital

NJCTS’ free Wednesday Webinar series was launched in 2008 and draws an audience from across the United States. The series features online seminars for parents, educators and professionals on topics of interest to the Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders community, such as anxiety, OCD, sensory issues, bullying, school accommodations, and much more.

You can sign up for a webinar, or browse an archive of past webinars. A professional development certificate or a certificate of attendance for attending any of these live webinars is available for educators at a nominal fee.

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities.
Contact Information
NJCTS
Doreen Pustizzi
908-575-7350
Contact
www.njcts.org

