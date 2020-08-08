CPG Salon Inc. Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Sun City West Assisted Living Retirement Community

Phoenix, AZ, August 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- CPG Salon, Inc. dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been chosen by Sun City West Assisted Living as the preferred service provider for their retired residents.
Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Sun City West features fine restaurant style dining, a spacious library, and an exercise room – with emphasizes of wellness, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents Salons.”
Schemers further says, “We’re excited to be working alongside Sun City Wests leadership and staff as we share the same commitment to senior lifestyles’ and salon needs. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand.”
About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.
About Sun City West Assisted Living - https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/sun-city-west
At Sun City West Assisted Living we know wherever you are on your journey, you can accomplish all that life has to offer. We are here for you to live your best life through engagement, purpose, kindness, nutrition and wellness. Our associates hold the utmost love, sincerity and attention for seniors in their hearts, and want to get to know you.
