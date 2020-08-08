Press Releases CPG Salon Inc Press Release

Receive press releases from CPG Salon Inc: By Email RSS Feeds: CPG Salon Inc. Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Sun City West Assisted Living Retirement Community

The addition of Sun City West is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand.

Phoenix, AZ, August 08, 2020 --(



Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Sun City West features fine restaurant style dining, a spacious library, and an exercise room – with emphasizes of wellness, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents Salons.”



Schemers further says, “We’re excited to be working alongside Sun City Wests leadership and staff as we share the same commitment to senior lifestyles’ and salon needs. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand.”



About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com

CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.



About Sun City West Assisted Living - https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/sun-city-west

At Sun City West Assisted Living we know wherever you are on your journey, you can accomplish all that life has to offer. We are here for you to live your best life through engagement, purpose, kindness, nutrition and wellness. Our associates hold the utmost love, sincerity and attention for seniors in their hearts, and want to get to know you.



Bring CPG to your Community today

http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf



Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community

http://bit.ly/2oguEZc



Hear about CPG Careers

https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw



Tweets - @cpgsalon

Follow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsalonllc



CPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty® Phoenix, AZ, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CPG Salon, Inc. dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been chosen by Sun City West Assisted Living as the preferred service provider for their retired residents.Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Sun City West features fine restaurant style dining, a spacious library, and an exercise room – with emphasizes of wellness, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents Salons.”Schemers further says, “We’re excited to be working alongside Sun City Wests leadership and staff as we share the same commitment to senior lifestyles’ and salon needs. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand.”About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.comCPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.About Sun City West Assisted Living - https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/sun-city-westAt Sun City West Assisted Living we know wherever you are on your journey, you can accomplish all that life has to offer. We are here for you to live your best life through engagement, purpose, kindness, nutrition and wellness. Our associates hold the utmost love, sincerity and attention for seniors in their hearts, and want to get to know you.Bring CPG to your Community todayhttp://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdfHear about how CPG can enhance your Communityhttp://bit.ly/2oguEZcHear about CPG Careershttps://t.co/gLN05jpBvwTweets - @cpgsalonFollow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsalonllcCPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty® Contact Information CPG Salon Inc.

Kurt Schemers

602-294-9222



www.cpgsalon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CPG Salon Inc