Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My World Tour in Poetry" by Patrick Daly


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My World Tour in Poetry" – a travel guidebook in verse by Patrick Daly.

Thame, United Kingdom, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About "My World Tour in Poetry": With severe bad health stopping Patrick Daly from travelling until his late teens he was deprived of seeing the world of his dreams.

Patrick reflects that travel is very much in human nature and, without a doubt, it can bring pleasure.

Now with over forty years of global travel adventures behind him, Patrick presents this sixty-two-country guide in poetry.

"My World Tour in Poetry" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback:
156 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653583
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.9 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BYWPCN9
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MWTP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

