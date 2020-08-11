Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My World Tour in Poetry" by Patrick Daly

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My World Tour in Poetry" – a travel guidebook in verse by Patrick Daly.

Thame, United Kingdom, August 11, 2020 --(



Patrick reflects that travel is very much in human nature and, without a doubt, it can bring pleasure.



Now with over forty years of global travel adventures behind him, Patrick presents this sixty-two-country guide in poetry.



"My World Tour in Poetry" is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback:

156 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653583

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.9 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08BYWPCN9

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MWTP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, August 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "My World Tour in Poetry": With severe bad health stopping Patrick Daly from travelling until his late teens he was deprived of seeing the world of his dreams.Patrick reflects that travel is very much in human nature and, without a doubt, it can bring pleasure.Now with over forty years of global travel adventures behind him, Patrick presents this sixty-two-country guide in poetry."My World Tour in Poetry" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback:156 pagesISBN-13: 9781913653583Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.9 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08BYWPCN9Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MWTPPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing