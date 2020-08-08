Michigan Medicare Supplement Insurance Rates Vary Significantly Association Study Finds

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Detroit, MI, August 08, 2020 --(



"A woman turning 65 in Detroit could pay as little as $108 each month or as much as $304 and that's for basically identical Medigap coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. The organization reports on lowest and highest Medicare insurance rates to highlight the importance of comparison-shopping.



The study suggests that couples should watch for added fees. "They should also know about available household discounts available," Slome recommends. "In Michigan two-person households have available discounts that range from zero to as high as 14 percent."



The Association's 2020 Medicare Supplement Price Index reports rates for Medigap Plan G. "We look at Plan G because of it's popularity among seniors turning 65," Slome explains. "Our goal is educating more consumers about the importance of comparing options. You might be making a decision that you cannot easily change down the road."



Medicare insurance pricing for top U.S. cities can be found on the organization's website. The Association also posts tips for getting coverage shared by top Medicare insurance advisors.



Michigan Medicare Supplement Plan G 2020 Price Index Findings

Detroit, MI (Zip 48228)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $107.95

Highest monthly premium: $303.77



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $121.98

Highest monthly premium: $349.41

Grand Rapids, MI (Zip 49504)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $97.43

Highest monthly premium: $227.83



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $107.17

Highest monthly premium: $262.06



Ann Arbor, MI (Zip 48103)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $107.95

Highest monthly premium: $303.77



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $121.98

Highest monthly premium: $349.41



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



