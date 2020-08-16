Tax Lien Lady Workshop on August 16, 2020 for Michigan

Press Releases TaxLienLady.com Press Release

During this 2-hour virtual live workshop, you’ll discover what’s different for the Michigan tax sales this year and how COVID-19 shut down has affected the tax sales in this state.

Learn which are the best Michigan counties to invest in and how you can register and bid at the Michigan tax sales. Doors close for the live workshop at midnight Eastern Time on August 15, 2020, and seats are limited. https://www.taxlienlady.com/michigan-online-tax-sales-2020-virtual-workshop-2/ East Stroudsburg, PA, August 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com® is conducting a live virtual workshop on Sunday, August 16 to demonstrate how you can purchase profitable tax deed properties at the upcoming Michigan tax deed sales.This Live Online Workshop will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm Eastern time on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and will be recorded. A workbook and resource materials will be provided.Ms. Musa will be using the recording and materials from this 2-hour workshop to update Tax Lien Lady’s® Online Tax Deed Sales course. But she won't be just updating the course with the same information. She'll be adding to it as well. The new Online Tax Deed Sales Training will also include a previous workshop that she conducted in June on the Online Tax Deed Sales in 2020.During this 2-hour virtual live workshop, you’ll discover what’s different for the Michigan tax sales this year and how COVID-19 shut down has affected the tax sales in this state. You can register now to attend the live virtual workshop https://www.taxlienlady.com/michigan-online-tax-sales-2020-virtual-workshop-2/ for only $149. But only if you enroll before Sunday, August 16, the day of the workshop.Don't worry if you can't make it live, it will be recorded and as long as you register before Sunday, August 16, you'll get the recording and all the course materials. After that, you will only be able to get the replay and course materials as part of the Online Tax Deed Sales home study course for $297 – twice the price of the live workshop. So, sign up for the live workshop is a no-brainer.You get the live training, the recording, and all the materials at half the price of the new course.Learn which are the best Michigan counties to invest in and how you can register and bid at the Michigan tax sales. Doors close for the live workshop at midnight Eastern Time on August 15, 2020, and seats are limited. https://www.taxlienlady.com/michigan-online-tax-sales-2020-virtual-workshop-2/ Contact Information Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.

