InSync Releases APPSeCONNECT's Latest Version 4.7.0 – 2020-21 Q2

Kolkata, India, August 09, 2020 --(



Here’s what new about APPSeCONNECT:



Design:



For this purpose, the Process Flow suite has been introduced which consists of an extensive interface that creates robust process flow that meets the user’s business requirements. Its features will also include Self-loop, Splitter Node, Merger Node, Decision Node, Unassign Lookup, Auto Retry, etc.



Enhancements under Design-



Workflow Snapshots: Via this release, the user can view the workflow POST node with accurate data of execution for both successful and failed data.



Workflow and self-loop iteration: With this release, users can execute a workflow, enabling self–loop with values ranging from 1 to 99 counts. Therefore, a user can run the self-loop multiple times as per the business/integration requirements.



Deploy:



Lookup a repository to manage static data: This will allow users to manage their reference tables in the lookup repository.



Auto-retry for syncing failed data: One will now get the auto-retry feature in ProcessFlow



Custom App Resource functions for mapping requirements: Now create custom-defined App Resource function in ProcessFlow



Manage:



Snapshot View for Hosted Environment – APPSeCONNECT now provides the user with a snapshot view for Hosted Environment



Enhancements under Manage-



Feeds Message Display: With this release, users will now get a proper message updated in the feeds after scheduling the time interval of workflow from Auto mode to Manual in the OP Agent.



New User Registration Email Activation: With this release, the new user registration activation email template is fully updated with a fixation on broken links to the resources of getting started with the platform easily.



View of Support Ticket: With this release, this issue has been resolved as the ticket view has been upgraded and streamlined and users can view organization and customers-specific tickets only.



Connector:

Here are the new integrations:-



Sage 300 to Magento 2 B2C: This integration syncs data from Sage 300 to Magento 2 B2C and vice versa so that business and integration requirements between the applications are met.



Sage 300 to Shopify B2C: This integration syncs data from Sage 300 to Shopify B2C and vice versa so that business and integration requirements between the applications are met.



New Adapters:



Enhanced Lightspeed Adapter



Enhanced Zoho CRM Adapter



Enhanced Magento 2 Adapter



Enhanced Sage Adapter



Enhanced Priority ERP Adapter



With APPSeCONNECT, users can now connect all their business applications under a single platform and improve the efficiency of their business processes.



Nandini Agarwala

+91 9874600250



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



