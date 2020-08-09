High Electrical Reliability Tack Flux with 9 Months Shelf Life

Press Releases Koki Company Limited Press Release

Koki Company Limited is launching a new tack flux, TF-M881R for BGA / CSP components applications with a long shelf life of 9 months. The tack flux is JEITA ET-7304A compliant halogen-free, and ROL0 according to IPC J-STD-004B.

- Stable dispensing shape and high viscosity of the tacky flux holds the components securely

Dispense shape of TF-M881R is stable and consistent even after 5,000 dispensing shots. The product maintains its high tackiness over 72 hours and helps secure the BGA and CSP components.



- Retains high electrical reliability whilst being halogen-free

Being compliant to JEITA ET-7304A, halogen-free tacky flux TF-M881R still retains high thermal resistance and ensures good melting properties unlike other conventional halogen-free counterparts. In addition, the product is reliable with high surface insulation resistance, making it suitable for use in fine pitch applications.



- Shelf life lasting for 9 months

Miho Watanabe

81 3 5244 1521



www.ko-ki.co.jp



