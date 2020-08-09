High Electrical Reliability Tack Flux with 9 Months Shelf Life

Tokyo, Japan, August 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Though halogen-free, a newly developed tack flux TF-M881R has over 72 hours of tack time in addition to excellent heat resistivity and meltability. As tack flux in general is consumed in relatively small amounts over a long period of time, the shelf life of TF-M881R lasting for nine months due to its superior storage properties is an advantage. It also exhibits stable and consistent dispensing which ensures high electrical reliability and excellent workability.
- Stable dispensing shape and high viscosity of the tacky flux holds the components securely
Dispense shape of TF-M881R is stable and consistent even after 5,000 dispensing shots. The product maintains its high tackiness over 72 hours and helps secure the BGA and CSP components.
- Retains high electrical reliability whilst being halogen-free
Being compliant to JEITA ET-7304A, halogen-free tacky flux TF-M881R still retains high thermal resistance and ensures good melting properties unlike other conventional halogen-free counterparts. In addition, the product is reliable with high surface insulation resistance, making it suitable for use in fine pitch applications.
- Shelf life lasting for 9 months
Storage property, viscosity, and wettability of TF-M881R are very stable so that the shelf life of the product lasts for nine months. It provides excellent cost performance and work efficiency during the assembly and repair processes.