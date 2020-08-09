KBA Training Launches Instructor-Led Virtual Learning

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases KB Associates Group of Companies Press Release

Setting training standards in the new normal – Training without Borders

Singapore, Singapore, August 09, 2020 --(



Established in 2006, KBAT has been in the forefront in providing training for the offshore, inland/inshore commercial diving and the health and safety sector across a broad range of industries. On 3 August 2020, KBAT launched its first five-days instructor-led Virtual Training course from its dedicated training studio in Singapore. After months of preparation and discussions with training partners, setting up of the network and supporting technology, training of the trainers and support teams to realign to a new mode of training delivery, the studio's inaugural training commenced with the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) Trainee Air Diving Supervisor's Course. Despite the time difference, KBAT welcomed delegates from Australia, Barbados, Brunei, India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, UAE and USA to the course. Many delegates had been in search of courses to upgrade their skills during the current lockdown period, specifically for commercial diving related courses.



KBAT's instructor-led virtual classes are conducted, similarly to our face-to-face courses. Course books are dispatched to attendees prior to the commencement of a course and made available electronically. Lessons are conducted in real time by an instructor, examples are shared on the whiteboard, and peer-to-peer discussions are conducted similar to a face-to-face lesson. Delegates have found the new norm of conducting lessons virtually, extremely beneficial giving them the ability to be at home with their families, saving in costs for flights and hotel accommodation, the elimination of travel time, and most crucially, the risks of exposure during the current pandemic.



"This is the first of the many courses that KBA Training will be launching. With the current travel restrictions due to COVID-19, we had an enormous number of enquiries from around the world, for a different method of lesson delivery. We thank our first batch of students for their support, their trust that we are able to deliver the same training standards, and the positive feedback received from the first virtual course. Our delegates did not find any difference in the virtual mode of training in comparison to a face-to-face training. Our team of trainers and staff worked tirelessly over a short period of time to expedite the set-up of our studio, true to our mission of 'making the difference'. As the current world situation evolves, KBA Training will continue to innovate and enable more virtual courses to meet the demands of the new normal," said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBAT



Other upcoming scheduled KBAT instructor-led virtual courses include the IMCA certified courses, IOSH and NEBOSH health and safety qualifications.



For further information, please contact KBAT at Tel: +65 6542 4984, or email us at courses@kbatraining.org or visit our website at www.kbatraining.org



Editor's Notes

About KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd.

KBA Training (KBAT) provides a full range of IMCA approved diving-related courses and is the largest IMCA approved training provider with global training venues in Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, America and UK. KBAT provides professional quality training (classroom, diving supervisor simulator, distance learning, combined, e-Learning, micro learning or customised) in the field of health and safety management, inland/inshore commercial diving, medical/first aid, IRATA Rope Access, Work at Heights and are accredited by National agencies - Ministry of Manpower Singapore, and International Health and Safety bodies (NEBOSH, IOSH, IMCA, IRATA).



Ms Denisa Avirel

+65 65460939



www.kbatraining.org

courses@kbatraining.org



