American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Press Release

Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Director to Address Agents of Top Agencies


Los Angeles, CA, August 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A special webinar for insurance agents who market Medicare insurance solutions will be presented by the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"I am very pleased to be giving this timely presentation to agents and brokers with two of the nation's leading insurance marketing organizations," announced Jesse Slome, the national organization's director. The two national agencies are Senior Market Sales, based in Omaha, and Jack Schroeder & Associates, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The webinar will focus on helping local Medicare insurance professionals utilize their community newspapers to educate local residents about the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The AEP season begins October 15 and offers millions of seniors special opportunities to review and change certain Medicare plan coverages.

"There are over 7,000 weekly community newspapers across the United States and seniors in particular are avid readers," Slome shares. "The new webinar is designed to help insurance agents understand how to work with local editors to educate community residents regarding important AEP timing and Medicare insurance options."

Slome is a former senior-level public relations professional who worked for several leading New York City-based public relations agencies. "Publicity is a most important marketing tool and generally not utilized by insurance professionals," Slome admits. "My goal is to deliver do-it-yourself tips that insurance agents affiliated with these top agencies can utilize."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org.
American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org

