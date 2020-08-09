Lighthouse Hotels and Resorts Tapped to Manage 220 Room Full Service Birmingham, AL Hotel

Press Releases Lighthouse Hotels and Resorts Press Release

Lighthouse Hotels and Resorts chosen as management company for Holiday Inn Birmingham.

Birmingham, AL, August 09, 2020 --(



According to Marty McDaniel, Lighthouse Hotels CEO, the appointment was a wonderful addition to their existing portfolio. “We have been searching for the right full service hotel with the right flag, market and owner for quite sometime. It’s rare to find that combination in only one asset, but we did here,” McDaniel said that the chemistry between the company and the hotel’s owner Mark Gregson, was the deciding factor for them. “Look, hotel owners are a wide and varied group of people. I’ve been blessed to work with some of the best and Mark is an owner that gets it. He’s engaged, supportive and truly cares about the hotel, its’ staff and guests,” McDaniel said.



Mark Gregson, Managing Member for the owner has seen the property reenergized since the management change. "Immediately after signing Lighthouse Hotels and Resorts to manage the Birmingham Airport Holiday Inn, they rolled up their sleeves and in short order significantly increased occupancy, revenue, and the guest experience. The results in such a short time are nothing but phenomenal. Owners are extremely pleased with this management team’s performance," Gregson said.



McDaniel thinks that the hotel has repositioning potential and will be a great performer in the short and long term, even with the pandemic. “We have seen what the hotel can do in the immediate 30 days since we assumed the reigns and we are just getting starter. It’s location is great, and the hotel just underwent a $3.5 million complete renovation. Rooms are wonderful, guests spaces are great and the hotel lends itself to a fun, comfortable atmosphere. We intend to leverage all of the hard work the owner has put in the asset to maximize its potential,” McDaniel said.



About Lighthouse:

Lighthouse Hotels and Resorts is a full-service hotel ownership and management company with hotels and resorts across the southeast and gulf coast. Fully integrated, Lighthouse is organized to manage select and full-service hotels as well as condo hotels and condominium resorts.



Learn more at:

www.lighthousehotelsandresorts.com



Contact:

Marty McDaniel, CHA

President and CEO

850-896-4925

Marty McDaniel

850-896-4925



www.lhhar.com



