Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law (Hayward, CA), Criminal Defense Firm That Focus on DUI & Domestic Violence, Posts Video About Racism, the Death of George Floyd & BLM

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za932rhVqHc



Oakland, CA, August 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law (a criminal defense firm that focuses on DUI, domestic violence, drug charges, gun charges & theft/robbery), recently posted a video discussing the death of George Floyd, racism and race relations in the United States of America. Daniel Vaswani discusses how the Black Lives Matter movement has voiced several problems with police brutality, systematic racism and the treatment of minorities in our society as a whole. Mr. Vaswani asserts long overdue changes are finally being made; statues of slave-owners, confederate generals and racist individuals are being removed. Common terms such as "blacklisting" are being scrutinized, professional teams are changing their names, and it is no longer acceptable to express racism. Mr. Vaswani expresses that through these chaotic times, society is becoming better and the events taking place can be seen as growing pains.Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za932rhVqHcwww.RedMetric.comRed Metric Law has offices in:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

