Careington and Smile Brands Announce Successful New Membership Program in Washington

Frisco, TX, August 09, 2020 --(



Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation’s leading Dental Support Organizations (DSO) with dental offices in 18 states, recognized the need for an in-house dental discount plan for their 24 offices in Washington to help their cash-paying patients more easily afford dental treatment. In response, Smile Brands sought the help of Careington, an industry leader in discount health programs and the only approved Discount Plan Organization (DPO) in Washington that can help offices create compliant in-house membership plans.



With the OneSmile® Dental Plan Washington, Smile Brands’ dental offices’ patients can save 20% to 40% on most dental services. As an added value, the plan also includes discounts on vision care, LASIK vision correction procedures and hearing care.



“Careington has been a great partner to Smile Brands and Bright Now! Dental,” explains Tom Marshall, Vice President Payer Strategy. “They bring deep expertise in dental plan design, marketing and patient service and have been the key to our successes in launching OneSmile Dental Plan in Washington.”



Careington and its Launch Loyalty division have extensive experience helping create and manage in-house discount programs for dental offices, but it was their hands-on training, industry experience and entrance in the Washington market that would bring success for Smile Brands’ in-house membership plan.



“We were very excited to partner with Smile Brands to develop this unique program for their dental practices in Washington,” said Lauren Kelly, Director of Strategic Markets at Careington. “Now is especially an important time to have an in-house membership program in place so that patients have affordable access to dental care. We are confident this program will be a continued success for Smile Brands and we value the opportunity to work with such a reputable DSO in the market.”



About Careington

Since 1979, Careington International Corporation has provided affordable, money-saving solutions to individual consumers and their families in the U.S. Careington is a nationally licensed Discount Plan Organization and both HIPAA and PCI compliant. Dedicated to improving access to affordable care, Careington’s non-insurance discount plans deliver savings to under-insured or uninsured individuals. Careington provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to its networks, products and services. Careington’s Loyalty Markets division, under the brand Launch Loyalty, is dedicated to providing turn-key administrative solutions for dental offices and DSOs across the country. For further information on our products and services, on-site administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com or www.launchloyalty.com.



About Smile Brands

Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. The organization’s award-winning culture has made it the only dental support organization on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work for the past three years. Additionally, the Company was recognized by Comparably in 2019 as a top large employer for Diversity, Women and Company Culture. Smile Brands’ affiliated dentists benefit from industry-leading business support services, so they can spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. The organization supports over 440 affiliated practices and 60 brands across 18 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. 