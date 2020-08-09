Cal Coast Academy Unveils Resourceful Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 School Year

Press Releases Cal Coast Academy Press Release

Traditional indoor learning is a thing of the past as Cal Coast Academy gears up for the commencement of their academic year.

Carmel Valley, CA, August 09, 2020



As school officials try to envision what the commencement of the 2020-21 academic year will look like for students, Ms. Jan Dunning, the Founder and Principal of Cal Coast Academy, a Carmel Valley based college preparatory private school, has already decided that her school will take the road less traveled and implement the outdoor classroom model.



“Instead of addressing the problem from the perspective of reducing school hours or staggering student schedules, we have decided to continue to provide our students with on-site and in-person instruction within the space that we have available...the higher-quality outdoor space, with better ventilation, fresh air, and a greater opportunity for proper social distancing,” says Dunning.



According to medical experts, COVID-19 transmission decreases outdoors, making it a safer alternative to traditional indoor classrooms.



To help further reduce transmission, each of Cal Coast Academy’s outdoor classrooms will accommodate no more than 6 students and 1 teacher; temperatures will be taken daily with no touch thermometers; anyone with a fever over 100 or symptomatic individuals will not be allowed on campus; custodial staff will be carrying out additional cleaning and disinfecting measures; and facial coverings will be a requirement for all faculty, staff, students, and parents.



“Cal Coast Academy will be adhering to strict safety and social distancing guidelines as well as other public health directives to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe from the coronavirus,” said Dunning, “We are prepared to responsibly and equitably provide students with the education they need amidst this global pandemic.”



Haile Brooke

858-481-0882



www.calcoastacademy.com



