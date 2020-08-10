Manassas Window Film Company Lists Benefits of Exterior Solar Screens

Press Releases Atlantic Sun Control, Inc. Press Release

Atlantic Sun Control, a Manassas window film dealer, created a page discussing the benefits or exterior solar screens for homes.

Exterior solar screens have the potential to completely transform your home. Keeping over 80% of added heat and harmful UV rays out during hot months, solar screens are able to lower energy costs. Homes during the summer tend to take on a green-house effect, heating up with the sun's rays coming through windows. By utilizing solar screens, windows have the potential to keep out any unwanted heat and keep homes cool. Similarly enough, during the cooler months these screens are able to retain heat sent from the sun. Old windows and cracks in homes can allow heat to slip out during cold months, with solar screens, these rays are trapped inside homes to create a pleasantly warm environment. Saving on energy bills, these screens are known to provide profit.



Solar screens will not only save you money on energy bills, they also have the potential to provide a federal tax reduction. As of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, using solar screens on windows allows for a large percentage of a federal tax credit. The policy has been extended a number of times since 2005, most recently a six year extension as of 2015. Owners currently have the ability to seize this opportunity until 2021. As of 2020, owners can receive a 26% return on solar screen installation cost on federal taxes. Though this will fall to 22% at the end of 2020, homeowners can still save thousands of dollars.



