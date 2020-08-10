Big Noise Colleagues to Release "Waves of Care" CD to Benefit MusiCares

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Noise Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, August 10, 2020 --(



The 2017 and 2018 gatherings were recorded by Linett, and together with Blair, the two produced "Reverb Nation" in 2018 (Entrée Records ERCD2001), a compilation of bands that performed at the conventions. This time, however, the release will be a benefit for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief.



There are surf bands from the United States, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy represented on the CD. The reverence that exists for the music's traditional sound and style transcends language barriers. All of the bands will help promote the CD online through their own social networking and mailing lists with 100% of sales proceeds, as well as digital downloads, directed to MusiCares®.



The CD includes Fascinating Creatures of The Deep (Santa Cruz, CA), Black Flamingos (Asbury Park, NJ), Blue Hawaiians (Los Angeles, CA - this band has contributed to the soundtrack of the TV series "Friends" and "SpongeBob SquarePants"), Kaisers of Kalifornia (Los Angeles, CA and Buenos Aires, Argentina), Tremolo Beer Gut (Copenhagen, Denmark), Sentinals Tribute Band (Southern CA), Frankie & the Pool Boys (San Francisco, CA), Urban Surf Kings (Nova Scotia, Canada), PJ & the Galaxies Tribute Band (Southern CA), Surfer Joe (Livorno, Italy), King Pelican (San Antonio, TX), Les Agamemnonz (Rouen, France), Par Avion (Santa Monica, CA), and Surf Rockers (Los Angeles, CA).



The physical "Waves Of Care" CD will only be available online from several sources, including eBay and www.johnblair.us . Digital downloads will be available on Bandcamp. The producers' hope is to provide MusiCares® with a substantial donation to further help with its mission and support of the music community.



The term "surf music" entered our collective vocabulary at the dawn of the 1960s. It lapsed into obscurity amid a quickly evolving pop music scene later in the decade. Divided into two musical camps, instrumental (e.g., "Wipe Out" or "Pipeline") and vocal (e.g., early Beach Boys and Jan & Dean), the instrumental side of surf music never completely disappeared.



Since the late 1970s, surf instrumental music has been steadily growing in popularity by bands that have helped to keep the genre alive. The 1994 movie "Pulp Fiction," with its heavy use of surf instrumentals in the soundtrack, helped propel even more interest in the music worldwide. Today, there are hundreds of bands performing and recording surf instrumentals with a growing, global fan base. Some bands maintain a traditional approach to the sound and style, while others take it into slightly progressive territory.



The rise of social media has also greatly helped spread the fascination. The premier social networking website for surf music is Surf Guitar 101 (www.surfguitar101.com), established in 2006. Beginning in 2008, the annual Surf Guitar 101 Convention, held in Southern California, is an all-day event that hosts a dozen bands from all over the world.



Big Noise has worked with Mark Linett since 2012 on a variety of Beach Boys projects including contributing to historical box sets, PR campaigns, and producing events for the band’s legacy.



MusiCares® was established as a charity to help music professionals. In this time of the Coronavirus pandemic, MusiCares® is also helping those in the music business whose lives have been directly affected by financial, medical, and personal health issues related to the virus.



To purchase digital downloads, go to https://johnblair.bandcamp.com/album/waves-of-care



