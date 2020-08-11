PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Autism On Acid

"Autism On Acid" - Newly Published Memoir & Audiobook Detailing Autistic Author's Positive Experiences with LSD


Following 7 years of personal exploration & growth via the intentional use of psychedelic medicine, Aaron Paul Orsini has published his memoir, "Autism On Acid: How LSD Helped Me Understand, Navigate, Alter & Appreciate My Autistic Perceptions." The 132-page book is now available as a paperback, Kindle, PDF or audiobook download via www.AutismOnAcid.com.

Oakland, CA, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Aaron Paul Orsini’s newly published memoir, “Autism On Acid: How LSD Helped Me Understand, Navigate, Alter & Appreciate My Autistic Perceptions” details the experience of the author - who was officially diagnosed as Autistic at age 23 - as he navigated his emotional & interpersonal challenges through the lens of psychedelic medicines. Since publication, the author has discussed his story in greater depth in public, including a 90-minute keynote presentation for The Aware Project Los Angeles and long form podcast interviews with Psychedelics Today and EmbraceASD, among others. He also co-founded the Autistic Psychedelic Community, an online peer support & co-learning community “comprised of neurodivergent individuals & neuroscience experts from relevant behavioral, cognitive, social & psychedelic sciences.”

“...to make a very long story short: when LSD met my ASD, I experienced incomparable relief for - and, in some sense, a near-total resolution of - my struggles with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The previous statement is significant, and worthy of a great deal of clarification. So let me first start off by saying that a dose of LSD does not 'cure' my condition, in the way one takes an antibiotic and gets well. Even so, on LSD, my otherwise confusing and overwhelming ASD-related sensory issues seem suddenly manageable. My mind stills. My awareness widens. And my typically obscured ASD-affected outlook shifts from seeming vague and muted to instead feeling readily accessible, orderly, and deeply sensed in a way that allows me to navigate my life, and feel my way forward in a way that was previously impossible before I met LSD.”

Readers & listeners can visit the Autism On Acid website to purchase a paperback, .pdf, kindle, or audiobook edition of the book, as well as a 4-hour soundtrack of original instrumental music composed & performed by the author amidst his LSD sessions.
