Nancy Flinchbaugh’s Awakening is an Award-Winning Finalist in the 2020 International Book Awards


Springfield, OH, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Awakening: A Contemplative Primer on Learning to Sit by Nancy Flinchbaugh has placed as a finalist in the category of Spirituality in the 2020 International Book Awards. Flinchbaugh is the author of several other titles including Letters from the Earth, another title published by Higher Ground Books & Media. For those seeking a spiritual deepening and a way to respond to the challenges of our time, this book offers a path close to the heart of God. A challenge to awaken unfolds through ten spiritual practices for the journey.

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.

If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact Information
Higher Ground Books & Media
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
Contact
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com

