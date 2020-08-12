GiftWaley.com Launches Toys & Games Category

Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

GiftWaley.com, the online gifting store has recently launched the Toys & Games category with niche brand collections from across the country.

“We are already seeing very good movement in the wooden educational toys range from brands like Skola and we believe our Toys & Games category should very soon be our highest revenue-generating category.” -Rakesh Kumar - GiftWaley.com



Focusing on gifting categories and brands which are unique, GiftWaley walking on its brand mantra of “Delivering Smiles” is keen on building its niche around the Toys & Games category with specific focus on educational range with Montessori methodology products.



Bengaluru, India, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the growing trend of educational toys & games among parents, GiftWaley looks forward to catering to the babies, toddlers, and kids range of wooden toy products. The brand has already tied-up with a bunch of brands from different parts of the country which are niche into board games, puzzles, educational and activity-based toys, and games.

GiftWaley.com is a Trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronic & Music Gadgets, Toys & Games, Fashion Accessories, Home and Living products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its "Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All" Brand Mantra.

