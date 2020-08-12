PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Offers Independence Day Promo


TEBillion is offering a special promotion in celebration with India's 73rd Independence Day.

London, United Kingdom, August 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion just announced a special promo they will be offering as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

First 73 customers from August 15, 2020 will receive and enjoy free implementation and training with TEBillion's business automation solution, the TEB Cloud. This limited time offer by TEB includes implementation and training on key points like Cluttered Sales Processes, Excel sheets, server management, data security, taking backups and work with office network.

TEBillion is one of the leading business automation solutions provider. Though TEB's products and services are already cost-effective, the software company aims to make their products and services more accessible to organisations who need it the most through this limited time offer.

More details on this special offer will be announced on TEBillion's official Facebook and LinkedIn business page.

For more information about TEBillion's Independence Day Promo, contact and visit TEBillion:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TEBillion

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

