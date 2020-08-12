Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adtelligent Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Adtelligent Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Adtelligent Becomes Member of Prebid.org

Adtelligent has become a member of the Prebid.org family whose stakeholders continually support and actively contribute to fair, transparent, and efficient digital advertising.

Dover, DE, August 12, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to be a part of the industry leaders’ collaboration committed to advancing fair and transparent header bidding technology. It’s a great opportunity to create a better digital advertising experience and grow monetization solutions that bring innovation to the industry,” said Ivan Liashok, Product Owner at Adtelligent.



Adtelligent believes it’s crucial to keep the pace of changes and hold the course of further improvement of the industry standards despite the market turbulence from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We anticipate changes in the market, and we want to lead the changes with the community of disruptive thinkers,” concluded Ivan Liashok.



About Prebid

Since 2017, Prebid.org promotes fair and transparent header bidding across the entire industry. The product range comprises the Prebid.js platform for header bidding, Prebid Mobile for header bidding within a mobile app, and Prebid Server for header bidding between the latest. As a product suite, Prebid helps publishers implement header bidding within their apps and their sites. As a community and independent organization, Prebid collaborates with developers and industry leaders to foster free and open source solutions.



About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display and video, header wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality into a whole stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard of selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization. Adtelligent has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017.ent, and efficient digital advertising.



“We are thrilled to be a part of the industry leaders’ collaboration committed to advancing fair and transparent header bidding technology. It’s a great opportunity to create a better digital advertising experience and grow monetization solutions that bring innovation to the industry,” said Ivan Liashok, Product Owner at Adtelligent.



Adtelligent believes it’s crucial to keep the pace of changes and hold the course of further improvement of the industry standards despite the market turbulence from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We anticipate changes in the market, and we want to lead the changes with the community of disruptive thinkers,” concluded Ivan Liashok.



About Prebid

Since 2017, Prebid.org promotes fair and transparent header bidding across the entire industry. The product range comprises the Prebid.js platform for header bidding, Prebid Mobile for header bidding within a mobile app, and Prebid Server for header bidding between the latest. As a product suite, Prebid helps publishers implement header bidding within their apps and their sites. As a community and independent organization, Prebid collaborates with developers and industry leaders to foster free and open source solutions.



About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display and video, header wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality into a whole stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard of selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization. Adtelligent has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017. Dover, DE, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In June, Adtelligent, the global publisher monetization solutions provider, has become a member of the Prebid.org family whose stakeholders continually support and actively contribute to fair, transparent, and efficient digital advertising.“We are thrilled to be a part of the industry leaders’ collaboration committed to advancing fair and transparent header bidding technology. It’s a great opportunity to create a better digital advertising experience and grow monetization solutions that bring innovation to the industry,” said Ivan Liashok, Product Owner at Adtelligent.Adtelligent believes it’s crucial to keep the pace of changes and hold the course of further improvement of the industry standards despite the market turbulence from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We anticipate changes in the market, and we want to lead the changes with the community of disruptive thinkers,” concluded Ivan Liashok.About PrebidSince 2017, Prebid.org promotes fair and transparent header bidding across the entire industry. The product range comprises the Prebid.js platform for header bidding, Prebid Mobile for header bidding within a mobile app, and Prebid Server for header bidding between the latest. As a product suite, Prebid helps publishers implement header bidding within their apps and their sites. As a community and independent organization, Prebid collaborates with developers and industry leaders to foster free and open source solutions.About AdtelligentAdtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display and video, header wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality into a whole stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard of selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization. Adtelligent has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017.ent, and efficient digital advertising.“We are thrilled to be a part of the industry leaders’ collaboration committed to advancing fair and transparent header bidding technology. It’s a great opportunity to create a better digital advertising experience and grow monetization solutions that bring innovation to the industry,” said Ivan Liashok, Product Owner at Adtelligent.Adtelligent believes it’s crucial to keep the pace of changes and hold the course of further improvement of the industry standards despite the market turbulence from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We anticipate changes in the market, and we want to lead the changes with the community of disruptive thinkers,” concluded Ivan Liashok.About PrebidSince 2017, Prebid.org promotes fair and transparent header bidding across the entire industry. The product range comprises the Prebid.js platform for header bidding, Prebid Mobile for header bidding within a mobile app, and Prebid Server for header bidding between the latest. As a product suite, Prebid helps publishers implement header bidding within their apps and their sites. As a community and independent organization, Prebid collaborates with developers and industry leaders to foster free and open source solutions.About AdtelligentAdtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display and video, header wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality into a whole stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard of selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization. Adtelligent has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017. Contact Information Adtelligent Inc.

Dmitriy Borniakov

+1-833-222-2102



https://adtelligent.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adtelligent Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend