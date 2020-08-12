Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Joins Deceptive Bytes in a Partnership to Deliver Active Endpoint Cyber Defense as a Managed Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. and Deceptive Bytes partner together to dynamically respond to threats as they evolve and protect companies through the entire Endpoint Kill Chain.

Arlington, VA, August 12, 2020 --



Stealth Group, a full-service managed cybersecurity provider, integrator and consulting company, is combining their innovative and customized managed cybersecurity services with Deceptive Bytes’ leading solution against threats in enterprises’ endpoints.



“We are excited to have formed a partnership with Deceptive Bytes to deliver Active Endpoint Cyber Defense as part of our Manager Service Portfolio,” explains Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth Group. “Especially in today’s constantly growing risks of cyber threats – targeting endpoints - it is key to have cutting edge technology as a mean to protect critical assets. We strive to bring to our clients not just cutting-edge managed services, but also ones that are quickly deployable, affordable for all sizes and highly effective. With this service, we will be preventing threats by using deception tactics and respond to threats as they evolve – which is great especially for all remote workers and reduce operational burden and cost for IT departments.”



Deceptive Bytes’ solution creates dynamic & deceptive information which interferes with any attempt to recon the environment and deters the attacker from executing its malicious intents, through all the stages of compromise in the Attack Kill Chain – covering advanced & sophisticated malware techniques, constantly making sure all the endpoints & data in the enterprise are secured.



“In an ever-growing landscape of cyber attacks and security risks, there’s an increasing demand for innovative solutions from customers and security professionals alike,” said Deceptive Bytes’ CEO & Co-Founder, Sagi Lamay. “That’s why we’re excited to join forces with Stealth Group to improve cyber security resilience to its customers and partners with Deceptive Bytes’ Active Endpoint Deception platform. We are committed to a strong and lasting partnership with Stealth Group, a leader in delivering managed cyber security services, operations, and consulting.”



Stealth Group will use Deceptive Bytes’ solution to deliver active endpoint cyber defense as a managed security service that is effective against APTs, Ransomware, CryptoMiners, zero-day attacks, fileless attacks, trojans, evasive malware, malicious links and documents, viruses, worms, spyware and more.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



