EnableX.io Adds Extended Capabilities to Its Communication Platform; Helping Businesses Deliver an Omni-Channel Customer Experience

New Delhi, India, August 12, 2020 --(



Enterprises and developers can now deliver an omnichannel, device-agnostic experience by integrating video, voice, SMS and chat channels into their communications workflows or mobile applications through low-code programmable APIs. Hosted on a carrier-grade and scalable platform, EnableX.io comprehensive toolkits and global infrastructure eliminate the need for businesses to invest in back-end infrastructure, saving costs and accelerating time-to-market.



For an even more engaging customer experience, a whole new set of AI-driven capabilities including facial detection, sentiment analysis & object detection have been added to the platform. This will enable EnableX.io partners to develop cutting-edge solutions across industries & domains and stay ahead of the curve.



As Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io expresses, “Today’s digital-native customers demand personalised and multi-channel engagements, setting the bar high for companies. We, at EnableX, offer tools and capabilities that help them accelerate the pace of digital transformation and deliver the right experience to their customers leveraging the power of real-time communication. Our easy-to-use full-stack platform equips businesses with the ability to provide an omnichannel experience by embedding any or all of the communication channels within their apps. We will continue to innovate and bring newer solutions for smarter, personalised and engaging communications.”



The company is rapidly expanding its sales presence across APAC & seeing significant growth in the region amongst the Service Providers, System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors, and enterprise customers.



The full stack of communication APIs are designed for online & offline communications via web browser, mobile apps, and traditional telephony networks. Through EnableX’s Virtual Numbers and PSTN connections, organisations can gain instant access to voice and SMS-enabled numbers in more than 100 countries worldwide and reach customers across devices and through all channels.



About EnableX.io

EnableX.io, a product of vCloudx, is a communication platform for integrating real-time communication into applications and websites. The scalable and secure global platform provides developers and service providers with powerful APIs to create video, voice and messaging conversations with ease. From one-to-one chats to large scale broadcasts, EnableX.io makes communications more flexible and personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, EnableX.io has established a strong foothold in APAC countries. Backed by a team of 50+ passionate technologists, it constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe with its highly interactive and powerfully engaging customer experience platform.



In the wake of the growing demand for remote communication services globally, the company in March 2020, forayed into the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space by developing a state-of-the-art Video Conferencing Solution. With this, EnableX.io became one of the few global players with a complete suite of services ranging from Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to Video Communication Software-as-a-Service.



Contact Information vCloudx Pte. Ltd.

Amelia Fong

+0116588341159



enablex.io



