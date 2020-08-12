Private Placement Markets to Open Offices in Sydney, Australia

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets will open offices in Sydney, Australia late in 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2020



“The country of Australia has large mineral deposits and commodities, a well-educated population, well established investment standards, and was well into its 30th year of growth prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Because the Australian Economy has been piggybacked to China for its growth over the last two decades, the breakdown in U.S. China trade negotiations has been a threat to the continued growth of Australia (along with the Pandemic), which opens the door to new opportunities,” said Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



