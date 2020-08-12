LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Need for a Safe Pathway to Visitation in American Healthcare

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LaTribuna Christian Publishing Press Release

Providing a safe, fair, compassionate pathway to American healthcare visitation is the right thing to do and it is the compassionate thing to do.

Phoenix, AZ, August 12, 2020 --(



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “America’s elected officials have got to have a complete change of heart and sit down with America’s healthcare providers and create a safe, fair, and compassionate pathway to visitation. One that allows at least one healthy, screened, family member who takes the same precautions as staff to come in and visit bedside with their loved ones for at least two hours a day for at least two days a week. Members of the Clergy could take the same precautions as well. A visitation program like this is not too much to ask for. A program like this would be allowed for the patients who are in most need of a visit by their family members. Patients who are not as in need of in person visits are still able to face time their loved ones on devices like their cell phones, iPads or laptop etc. Patients need the love of family; love helps in our recovery and love holds the answer to the prayers of millions of poor suffering people across our nation right now.”



The following was written in a report by The National Institute of Aging in 2019 about the harmful effects of isolation and loneliness.



Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death.



People who find themselves unexpectedly alone due to the death of a spouse or partner, separation from friends or family, retirement, loss of mobility, and lack of transportation are at particular risk.



Conversely, people who engage in meaningful, productive activities with others tend to live longer, boost their mood, and have a sense of purpose. These activities seem to help maintain their well-being and may improve their cognitive function, studies show.



Losing a sense of connection and community changes a person’s perception of the world. Someone experiencing chronic loneliness feels threatened and mistrustful of others, which activates a biological defense mechanism, according to Steve Cole, Ph.D., director of the Social Genomics Core Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles. His NIA-funded research focuses on understanding the physiological pathways of loneliness (the different ways that loneliness affects how your mind and body function) and developing social and psychological interventions to combat it.



Dr. Cole said, “For example, loneliness may alter the tendency of cells in the immune system to promote inflammation, which is necessary to help our bodies heal from injury. But inflammation that lasts too long increases the risk of chronic diseases.”



Dr. Cole said, “Loneliness acts as a fertilizer for other diseases.” Dr. Cole also said. “The biology of loneliness can accelerate the buildup of plaque in arteries, help cancer cells grow and spread, and promote inflammation in the brain leading to Alzheimer’s disease. Loneliness promotes several different types of wear and tear on the body.”



Dr. Cole also said, “People who feel lonely may also have weakened immune cells that have trouble fighting off viruses, which makes them more vulnerable to some infectious diseases.”



The NIA also said, “NIA-supported research by Dr. Cole and others shows that having a sense of mission and purpose in life is linked to healthier immune cells. Helping others through caregiving or volunteering also helps people feel less lonely.”



https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/social-isolation-loneliness-older-people-pose-health-risks



LaTribuna Christian Publishing’s CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio was also quoted saying, “The Bible teaches us that we are to love thy neighbor as thy self and to treat others as we ourselves would want to be treated. We all want to be loved, we all want to be treated with kindness, respect and compassion. Providing a safe, fair, compassionate pathway to visitation in American healthcare is in itself an act of kindness, compassion and love for all those who are all alone and suffering each day.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports acts of kindness and compassion towards others for more information please visit their websites.



LaTribuna Christian Publishing CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio

cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com

www.miraclesofkingman.com

Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



