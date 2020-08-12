The Longest Standing Music Festival Has Announced Its New Digital Festival Platform and Music Lineup

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brightline Interactive Press Release

This shift to a digital experience dashes geographical constraints and for the first time, guests from all over the world are able to attend the music festival from the comfort of their homes.

Philidelphia, PA, August 12, 2020 --(



This year, the festival will be a fully digital interactive musical experience, complete with an interactive festival map, attendees will be able to click on different festival locations to attend various festival attractions such as one of 3 live music stages with fully integrated chat features, craft shows, campfire open mics, Zoom campsite hangouts, merchandise tent to purchase their favorite festival gear, and food and beverage tents that will house videos and downloadable content with festival favorite food and beverage recipes. PFF has brought over 160 musicians and bands to their platform to stream live from digital stages. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have an official digital PFF campsite just for them, open 22 hours a day to allow patrons to connect, listen to music, make music and have fun with other attendees of the festival. The Zoom campsites will come fully loaded to include access to exclusive Fest artwork and images to create personalized backgrounds. The festival has built this platform to maintain the invaluable sense of community and connectivity that comes from the shared experience of enjoying music together.



The story of the Philadelphia Folk Festival starts with one of the most overused clichés in the world: "It was a cold and rainy night." You saw Pete Seeger’s breath before you heard his voice when he took the stage and the Philadelphia Folk Festival made its debut on an end-of-summer evening in 1962. Since that very first Festival, and every year since, PFF has presented superstars and rising stars alike, creating a unified space for the PFF folk family to gather together and make magic happen. The festival expects 15,000 ticket holders to attend and participate. Tickets start as low as $25 and can be purchased at folkfest.org



About the Philadelphia Folksong Society:

Founded in 1957, the non-profit Philadelphia Folksong Society offers programs of presentation, participation, and education throughout Greater Philadelphia and the nation year round and contributes to the preservation of a vast variety of musical styles and historical perspectives. PFS has acquired international recognition and local acclaim through popular programs such as the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Follow PFS on facebook, twitter and instagram at @FolksongSociety



About Mountain View Staging

MVS is a prominent event production company that utilizes the latest technology to help clients connect with audiences in ways that no other event company can. They are an industry leader in creating innovative events that are focused on the attendee experience and interactivity to provide a compelling and memorable platform for events.



https://mvstaging.com/



About Brightline Interactive

Since 2004, Brightline Interactive’s team of creative technologists has been creating award winning interactive experiences and simulations utilizing a variety of interactive and advanced technologies, to include VR/AR/MR/AI simulation, for government (FEMA, DARPA, U.S. Army, and others), enterprise, and commercial sectors (AT&T, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Warner Brothers, Marvel, Cub Cadet, UFC, Toyota, and many others). Brightline specializes in rapid development of custom end-to-end hardware/software solutions utilizing technologies and techniques such as motion, object, optical and facial tracking, touch screen and web applications, complex database integration, mechanical engineering, AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), CV (computer vision), as well as sensor-integration to allow for utilization of physical objects in virtual reality simulation and training environments.



