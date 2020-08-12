Wake Up: Miracles of Healing from Around the World Hits #1 on Amazon

Press Releases Wake Up Best Seller Press Release

Wake Up: Miracles of Healing from Around the World - latest anthology tops the Amazon Bestseller's List on August 07, 2020.

Laguna Beach, CA, August 12, 2020 --



Authors wrote this book and shared their own “miracle story” of how they encountered miracles that have altered the course of their lives and those of their patients. This book will provide a comprehensive insight into how miracles are accessible to anyone. This promising book is filled with stories of hope, trust, healing, and miracles with unique messages and secrets, making it a beautiful gift.



The contributing authors of this latest anthology Wake Up: Miracles of Healing from Around the World are: Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Paul Drouin, Dr. John W. Brimhall, Dr. Patrick K. Porter, Mariel Hemingway, Dr. Evelina V. Sodt, D. Bryan Ferre, Dr. M. Teri Daunter, Linda Seagraves, Dr. Jim Hayes, Dr. Vienna Lafrenz, Dr. Manja H. Podratz, Dr. Jeffrey Benton, Pat Ziemer, Dr. Jared Leon, Dr. Robin J. Lambrecht, Dr. Jyun Shimizu, Dr. Steve Small, Clinton Ober, Darla Boone, Heather Gunn, Cari Rosno, Dr. Dennis Permann, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, Dr. Carla Burns, Dr. Stefan Rau, Detlef (Joe) Friede, Eike Jordan, Anita Lawrence, Dr. Annette Landman, Leah Roling, Jamie Cabaccang, Diane McKee, Dr. Sandy Roga, Ed Strachar, Rhonda Grillo, Dr. Dennis Harper, Dr. James Huang, Brad Axelrad, Debbie Orr, and Lisa Marie Crawford.



Each author, at the end of his or her story, has a personal biography with contact information. Anyone can reach out to the authors for further information and personal coaching.



One of the readers stated, "There is so much wisdom in this book with some of the most inspirational spiritual leaders, doctors, and healers in the world. Whatever you may be facing in life, this book will certainly provide hope that miracles do happen.”



Wake Up: Miracles of Healing from Around the World is available at -

Steven E. Schmitt

562-884-0062



www.bestsellerguru.com



