Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Mhotep Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from The Mhotep Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: The Mhotep Corporation Declares August 13, 2020 Begins 100 Years of Red, Black and Green

The Mhotep Corporation announces Red, Black, and Green begins the 100th year as the flag of Africans, at home and abroad. Centennial of Red, Black, and Green concludes Friday, August 13, 2021. The company has anticipated historic development for over a decade. Line of Red, Black, and Green themed t-shirts developed by the company, as well as, a 2011 documentary “This Flag of Mine: Towards 100 years of Red, Black and Green” all have been developed to engage, entertain and educate audience.

Washington, DC, August 13, 2020 --(



It was August 13, 1920 when over 20,000 Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) members gathered for a meeting at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (the second MSG) chaired by UNIA President-General Marcus Mosiah Garvey. For twelve days prior, events three and four times a day were conducted including parades, songs, prayers, testimony, and speeches preparing attendees to take their rightful place on the world stage. The document known as the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World was signed that day by at least one-hundred people in addition to Garvey. Its fourteen complaints and fifty-four declarations are remarkable not only in scope but, indicate the UNIA membership attained an advanced political state.



Declaration thirty-nine is when the flag makes its appearance, “That the colors, Red, Black and Green, be the colors of the Negro race.” At that point RBG became a symbol representing Africans, at home and abroad. In 1921 the UNIA authorized Reverend George Alexander McGuire to compile the Black Man Catechism. In it the colors are given their meaning: “Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty,” black for “the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong,” and green for “the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland.”



The members of the UNIA acted with deliberate intent to employ political tactics. Convening a plebiscite aimed at satisfying the needs of a people, on a global scale, have yet to be acknowledged as the major achievement it is. Little attention has been given to the consideration of what the 1920 UNIA Convention represents. Those in attendance were considered property prior to the end of the United States Civil War. Having the capacity to organize in a manner to determine the future for the African race so soon after the end of unconstitutional chattledom remains an achievement reverberating to this day. Gathering just over two years after the lynching of eight months pregnant Mary Turner in Valdosta, Georgia emphasizes the human capacity for resilience. All of which indicates preparations for the Redemption of Africa are not only significant, but sincere.



On Sunday October 31, 1937 at Menelik Hall in Sydney Nova Scotia Garvey prophesied, “We are going to emancipate ourselves from Mental slavery, for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.. Mind is our only ruler; sovereign.” He also states in the seminal essay “African Fundamentalism,” “mind creates and as much as we desire in nature we can have through the creation of our own mind.” According to Nnamdi Azikiwe, President and CEO of the Mhotep Corporation a future plebiscite of the UNIA has similar ramifications as the 1920 convention. “In African Fundamentalism Garvey still encourages Africans, at home and abroad, to ‘teach the higher development of science to your children; and be sure to develop a race of scientists par excellence, for in science and religion lies our only hope to withstand the evil designs of modern materialism.’ Who can teach a science they do not know? The science embedded in the history of our flag, the Red, Black, and Green must be known for it to be taught.”



Mr. Azikiwe sees part of that science including melanin. "Melanin puts the 'B' in RBG and the “Black” in Red, Black, and Green," he emphasizes. "That tells Africans, at home and abroad the designation of Red, Black, and Green, is foresight." He published a book through the Mhotep Corporation entitled “Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This The Era Of The Blessed Generation.” In it is detailed how the fact melanin is worth over $395 a gram more than gold was revealed.(link https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578480867.) The book also explains how the Afric, official currency of the United States of Africa as designated in the June 3, 1991, Abuja “Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community” is worth over $2 (link: https://au.int/en/treaties/treaty-establishing-african-economic-community.) The treaty mandated “...creation of a single African currency...” and was reiterated in the African Union "Study On An African Union Government Towards The United States of Africa.” The study sets out to “...establish an African Central Bank with the introduction of a single currency in Africa...” It also tells us, “The ACB will then issue a single African currency to be called afric.” (link: https://archives.au.int/handle/123456789/2656)



“A revived UNIA with over twelve million members begins the creation of ‘ourstory,’” Mr. Azikiwe stated. “Melanin is worth more than gold, as the Red, Black, and Green begins its second century while the Afric is worth over $2,” he continued. “That creates cause for optimism. It also indicates we are living in the whirlwind Marcus Garvey foretold. The preamble to the UNIA constitution makes clear the era when the generations of men can be called blessed has begun.” Washington, DC, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today The Mhotep Corporation announced the beginning of 100 years of Red, Black and Green (also known as RBG.) It has developed Red, Black and Green t-shirts and produced a documentary in addition to its Keyamsha the Awakening blog aiming to "engage, entertain, and educate" the public regarding the importance of the milestone.It was August 13, 1920 when over 20,000 Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) members gathered for a meeting at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (the second MSG) chaired by UNIA President-General Marcus Mosiah Garvey. For twelve days prior, events three and four times a day were conducted including parades, songs, prayers, testimony, and speeches preparing attendees to take their rightful place on the world stage. The document known as the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World was signed that day by at least one-hundred people in addition to Garvey. Its fourteen complaints and fifty-four declarations are remarkable not only in scope but, indicate the UNIA membership attained an advanced political state.Declaration thirty-nine is when the flag makes its appearance, “That the colors, Red, Black and Green, be the colors of the Negro race.” At that point RBG became a symbol representing Africans, at home and abroad. In 1921 the UNIA authorized Reverend George Alexander McGuire to compile the Black Man Catechism. In it the colors are given their meaning: “Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty,” black for “the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong,” and green for “the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland.”The members of the UNIA acted with deliberate intent to employ political tactics. Convening a plebiscite aimed at satisfying the needs of a people, on a global scale, have yet to be acknowledged as the major achievement it is. Little attention has been given to the consideration of what the 1920 UNIA Convention represents. Those in attendance were considered property prior to the end of the United States Civil War. Having the capacity to organize in a manner to determine the future for the African race so soon after the end of unconstitutional chattledom remains an achievement reverberating to this day. Gathering just over two years after the lynching of eight months pregnant Mary Turner in Valdosta, Georgia emphasizes the human capacity for resilience. All of which indicates preparations for the Redemption of Africa are not only significant, but sincere.On Sunday October 31, 1937 at Menelik Hall in Sydney Nova Scotia Garvey prophesied, “We are going to emancipate ourselves from Mental slavery, for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.. Mind is our only ruler; sovereign.” He also states in the seminal essay “African Fundamentalism,” “mind creates and as much as we desire in nature we can have through the creation of our own mind.” According to Nnamdi Azikiwe, President and CEO of the Mhotep Corporation a future plebiscite of the UNIA has similar ramifications as the 1920 convention. “In African Fundamentalism Garvey still encourages Africans, at home and abroad, to ‘teach the higher development of science to your children; and be sure to develop a race of scientists par excellence, for in science and religion lies our only hope to withstand the evil designs of modern materialism.’ Who can teach a science they do not know? The science embedded in the history of our flag, the Red, Black, and Green must be known for it to be taught.”Mr. Azikiwe sees part of that science including melanin. "Melanin puts the 'B' in RBG and the “Black” in Red, Black, and Green," he emphasizes. "That tells Africans, at home and abroad the designation of Red, Black, and Green, is foresight." He published a book through the Mhotep Corporation entitled “Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This The Era Of The Blessed Generation.” In it is detailed how the fact melanin is worth over $395 a gram more than gold was revealed.(link https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578480867.) The book also explains how the Afric, official currency of the United States of Africa as designated in the June 3, 1991, Abuja “Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community” is worth over $2 (link: https://au.int/en/treaties/treaty-establishing-african-economic-community.) The treaty mandated “...creation of a single African currency...” and was reiterated in the African Union "Study On An African Union Government Towards The United States of Africa.” The study sets out to “...establish an African Central Bank with the introduction of a single currency in Africa...” It also tells us, “The ACB will then issue a single African currency to be called afric.” (link: https://archives.au.int/handle/123456789/2656)“A revived UNIA with over twelve million members begins the creation of ‘ourstory,’” Mr. Azikiwe stated. “Melanin is worth more than gold, as the Red, Black, and Green begins its second century while the Afric is worth over $2,” he continued. “That creates cause for optimism. It also indicates we are living in the whirlwind Marcus Garvey foretold. The preamble to the UNIA constitution makes clear the era when the generations of men can be called blessed has begun.” Contact Information The Mhotep Corporation

Nnamdi Azikiwe

202-294-0018



keyamsha.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Mhotep Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend