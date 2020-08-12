Press Releases App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo) Press Release

Receive press releases from App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo): By Email RSS Feeds: Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: Scheduled Notifications and New Activities Section

Hinfo is the contactless guest digital solution for all property types and sizes, without the need to provide dedicated resources, such as printed room compendiums or hotel tablets. Hinfo now supports scheduled notifications, with some unique benefits. Properties can now personalize their account to include a dedicated ‘Activities’ section to list all on-site activities they offer to their guests.

Melbourne, Australia, August 12, 2020 --(



Hinfo is releasing their next major update today, with support for scheduling notifications to appear in a timely manner, wherever guests are.



Properties can now include notifications to appear on guests’ devices at pre-set times with the following unique benefits:



- Not internet dependent for appearing in a timely manner, after guests initially download the property’s details.

- Setup notifications to appear weeks or months in advance.

- Ability to repeat each notification individually, at the same time each week or same weekday occurrence each month. E.g. Local Market on 1st Sunday every month.

- More valuable and meaningful for guests to see notifications at any time, wherever they are.



Providing scheduled notifications to all guests that opt-in to receive these notifications, wherever they are, is only possible via a mobile app on their own smartphones and tablets.



has also extended this feature to work with upcoming events that guests can choose to be reminded of, individually.



“Allowing for timely relevant notifications on each of guests own mobile devices, is only possible via a mobile app, particularly if they do not have Hinfo openeds,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “The benefits for management are endless including generating more revenue, from promoting a properties own services and in-house restaurants, to events and local offers, such as discounts at local restaurants and bars.”



With a growing list of properties, such as resorts, joining Hinfo without any local restaurants, supermarkets or local attractions to recommend, a new ‘Activities’ section has also been introduced today.



Properties can opt-in to replacing the Near Me section, designed for recommending local places and events, to an alternative label of "Activities" to highlight activities such as boat rides, movie night and other recreational and sporting activities.



Both of these major additions are available to all properties on Hinfo today.



Hinfo solves the limitations found in other hotel compendium formats, with its contactless digital solution that is quick and easy to update, requires no dedicated resources in each guest room and most importantly, allow guests to stay connected to the property and local area details and services beyond their guest rooms.



To learn more about Hinfo (developed by App IT Byte), please visit their Hinfo.com website. Melbourne, Australia, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Even during the current global pandemic, Hinfo (hin-fo) continues to add more benefits to their contactless solution, which is accessible from guests own devices and provides even more benefits and value for money compared to other hotel compendium formats.Hinfo is releasing their next major update today, with support for scheduling notifications to appear in a timely manner, wherever guests are.Properties can now include notifications to appear on guests’ devices at pre-set times with the following unique benefits:- Not internet dependent for appearing in a timely manner, after guests initially download the property’s details.- Setup notifications to appear weeks or months in advance.- Ability to repeat each notification individually, at the same time each week or same weekday occurrence each month. E.g. Local Market on 1st Sunday every month.- More valuable and meaningful for guests to see notifications at any time, wherever they are.Providing scheduled notifications to all guests that opt-in to receive these notifications, wherever they are, is only possible via a mobile app on their own smartphones and tablets. Hinfo has also extended this feature to work with upcoming events that guests can choose to be reminded of, individually.“Allowing for timely relevant notifications on each of guests own mobile devices, is only possible via a mobile app, particularly if they do not have Hinfo openeds,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “The benefits for management are endless including generating more revenue, from promoting a properties own services and in-house restaurants, to events and local offers, such as discounts at local restaurants and bars.”With a growing list of properties, such as resorts, joining Hinfo without any local restaurants, supermarkets or local attractions to recommend, a new ‘Activities’ section has also been introduced today.Properties can opt-in to replacing the Near Me section, designed for recommending local places and events, to an alternative label of "Activities" to highlight activities such as boat rides, movie night and other recreational and sporting activities.Both of these major additions are available to all properties on Hinfo today.Hinfo solves the limitations found in other hotel compendium formats, with its contactless digital solution that is quick and easy to update, requires no dedicated resources in each guest room and most importantly, allow guests to stay connected to the property and local area details and services beyond their guest rooms.To learn more about Hinfo (developed by App IT Byte), please visit their Hinfo.com website. Contact Information App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)

Neil Houlston

+61 1300 890 402



https://www.hinfo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)