Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels" by Rose Miller

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels:
Hot on the heels of Rose Miller's book, Alex and His Magic Dragon, comes this hilarious story set to excite the young reader...
High up in the green mountains in the Land of Justice, lives the great Wizard Trajanicus who has just completed his latest invention for Colonel Trumpington, the army commander. What is it? And who else outside the army would like to get their hands on it?
What is it in the night sky, wonders Sergeant Grog, as he looks out from the Ladybird Barracks. There is a mysterious, circular object drifting high above him... What could it be?
Grog and his magical assistant, Watch Face, suddenly find themselves on a thrilling adventure with Private Potter, Colonel Trumpington and the Fairy Force, as the mystery leads them into battle with the king of the vultures and his weasel accomplices.
Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 124 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653958
Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.7 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08DN11HF3
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SGNW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Rose Miller
Rose Miller is a former secretary who lived and worked in Malta, Libya and the Middle East for many years.
During her time in Libya and Saudi Arabia, she joined a few amateur dramatic societies and became an "amateur" actress in both drama and comedy. The plays were always well attended, she said because there was no other entertainment out there.
Whilst in Saudi Arabia she enjoyed teaching English to young Saudi children who were always eager to hear her stories about her life in England. She also wrote a few short, simple stories for the children to help them improve their reading skills.
After finally returning home in 2005, Rose decided to take her writing more seriously and wrote a collection of short stories about a magical, green, scaly dragon called Flicker. Her debut novel, titled Alex and His Magic Dragon, was published in 2017.
When Rose is not busy writing stories, she enjoys having afternoon tea in her rose garden with her family and friends.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
