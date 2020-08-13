Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels" by Rose Miller

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels" – a colour-illustrated children’s adventure story by Rose Miller.

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(



Hot on the heels of Rose Miller's book, Alex and His Magic Dragon, comes this hilarious story set to excite the young reader...



High up in the green mountains in the Land of Justice, lives the great Wizard Trajanicus who has just completed his latest invention for Colonel Trumpington, the army commander. What is it? And who else outside the army would like to get their hands on it?



What is it in the night sky, wonders Sergeant Grog, as he looks out from the Ladybird Barracks. There is a mysterious, circular object drifting high above him... What could it be?



Grog and his magical assistant, Watch Face, suddenly find themselves on a thrilling adventure with Private Potter, Colonel Trumpington and the Fairy Force, as the mystery leads them into battle with the king of the vultures and his weasel accomplices.



Sergeant Grog and the Night of the Weasels is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 124 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653958

Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.7 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08DN11HF3

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SGNW

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Rose Miller

Rose Miller is a former secretary who lived and worked in Malta, Libya and the Middle East for many years.



During her time in Libya and Saudi Arabia, she joined a few amateur dramatic societies and became an "amateur" actress in both drama and comedy. The plays were always well attended, she said because there was no other entertainment out there.



Whilst in Saudi Arabia she enjoyed teaching English to young Saudi children who were always eager to hear her stories about her life in England. She also wrote a few short, simple stories for the children to help them improve their reading skills.



After finally returning home in 2005, Rose decided to take her writing more seriously and wrote a collection of short stories about a magical, green, scaly dragon called Flicker. Her debut novel, titled Alex and His Magic Dragon, was published in 2017.



When Rose is not busy writing stories, she enjoys having afternoon tea in her rose garden with her family and friends.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

